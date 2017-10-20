Watching Fitz try to acclimate to normal life outside of the White House was something I didn't know I needed, but once the shine of getting his own discount card at a grocery store wore off, Fitz was left with a pretty monotonous life. Then, Rowan appeared at his house to ask for help with Olivia and Fitz made the decision to return to Washington, D.C. But what does Fitz's return mean for Olivia on Scandal? His plan is concerning, especially since it might involve taking the power of B613 away from her.

Rowan's speech about Olivia on Scandal is what may have been the most concerning of all. While revealing Olivia's part in killing Luna Vargas and thef act that she's not the new Command of B613, Rowan also seemed worried about all of the power Olivia was suddenly given.

"Who runs the world?" He asked Fitz at one point. "One girl." But since it wasn't with the kind of pride you would expect from a father, it could mean that he isn't comfortable with all of Olivia's power now. And getting Fitz to do his dirty work in a sense could mean that the former president's return to Olivia is about reigning her in more than anything.

Rowan has me shook. He’s never pleaded with ANYONE before #scandal pic.twitter.com/RH9BI7WpF6 — Lia Brown (@LiaBrwon) October 20, 2017

