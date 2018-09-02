The Kardashian sisters have always had a dramatic-yet-close relationship. But as of late, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé's relationships with each other have been more dramatic than usual. The Season 15 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired earlier this month, shed a light on a feud between the three sisters. Since about eight months passed between the episode being filmed and airing on TV, fans are hungry for updates. All these months later, what does Kourtney think of her feud with Khloé and Kim?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered its 15th season earlier this month. The episode's high point (or low point, if you were there) was Kim blowing up at Kourtney as they attempted to plan their family's Christmas photo shoot. “No one wants you in the f*cking shoot. Get the f*ck out of here and go,” Kim said to Kourtney, in front of Khloé, Kris Jenner, and plenty of cameras. "Maybe if you had a f*cking business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f*cking business but you don't, so don't even act like you know what I'm talking about." Pretty harsh, Kim — but it did make for some good TV.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Kourtney got up and walked away instead of fighting back, but she showed just how upset she was later in the episode. “I’m not here to be mistreated by my f*cking bitch family,” Kourtney said, according to W. "You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to. What’s natural to me is being a mother. And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”

When the episode finally aired in early August, the three sisters made it clear that the argument was not yet settled by continuing it on Twitter. Kourtney got the ball rolling by discussing how hard it was to relive everything.

But then, she tweeted that her biggest priority was being a mother, implying that Kim's priorities were elsewhere.

Kim then chose to respond, and things continued to escalate as Khloé eventually got involved.

The feud (which many fans surmised was staged, Elle reported) continued to play out on Twitter, but the sisters ended the conversation by making it clear that their relationships with each other were strong and full of love, despite the drama.

Even though the women continued to argue on Twitter the night the episode aired, Kourtney has dropped plenty of hints that she is mostly over the feud. For example, on Friday, she shared the art for her brother-in-law Kanye West's latest single. The art is a painting of a photo of the five KarJenner sisters taken at Kylie Jenner's recent birthday party.

And over the past few months, Kourt has shared a ton of Instagram photos with Kim and Khloé.

Not to mention, she also posted several photos from the Christmas family photo shoot on Instagram during the days leading up to the holiday. I guess she made it to the shoot after all...

And in an interview with E! News just a few days before Season 15 premiered, Kourtney revealed that issues between her and Kim Khloé were "ongoing," though she was working on communication and expressing her feelings. She told the outlet:

I've been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I'm better at expressing myself. I think in the past I've always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I'm better now at expressing my feelings. So I think this is ongoing. It's a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It's definitely a process and you'll see it throughout the season.

If anything can bring these sisters back together, it's their adorable children getting to know each other as cousins. Hopefully Keeping Up with the Kardashians will find a way to balance adorable cousin moments with feisty sister drama.