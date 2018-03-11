Who doesn't want to know more about the Duggars? There is always something going on in the family of 19 kids that it isn't a surprise that people want to know more about them, especially since there are so many kids to keep up with. Take Josiah Duggar, for example, who recently got engaged to his partner-in-courtship, Lauren Swanson, last week. While fans are able to know a bit more about Duggar due to his very famous family, there is a lot that fans don't know about his fiancée. So there is no wonder that fans may be wondering what exactly Lauren Swanson does for a living outside of her new reality TV fame.

Swanson will now become fully immersed into the Duggar family's lives when she does join the family and marries Duggar, which means likely appearing on the family's reality show, Counting On. Although being a television personality and appearing on the reality show might seem like a full-time job, the show only films so many months out of the year. Because of this, people might assume that Duggar and Swanson, like the other family members, need jobs.

Fans already know so much about Duggar because of his family and their TV show, but when it comes to Swanson, she's understandably a little more private. And the personal details of her life, like what she does for a living right now, are a little sparse.

Swanson is new to Arkansas, according to The Hollywood Gossip, as she was raised in Georgia and her family still has ties there, according to Inquistr. With that in mind, it could be possible that Swanson is in between jobs or has not yet found the right job for her in her new home state. Let's not forget that Swanson is also only 18 years old. Asking an 18-year-old to pick the right job for them for the rest of their lives is a tall order. She could very well be trying to figure this all out right now (and getting engaged is a pretty good distraction from it).

While what she does for a living is unknown, this is what what people do know about Swanson. She comes from an "extra-large" and very religious family, according to The Ashely's Reality Round Up. Her dad, Dwain Swanson, founded a ministry where he connects men with trusting the lord, according to Family Conferences. Like Duggar, Swanson comes from a large family — she is the oldest of eight kids, according to The Hollywood Gossip, and her mom is reportedly pregnant. But aside from this, there isn't much that people know about Swanson's personal life. Unlike Duggar, she does not have a personal Instagram account and her family's life isn't documented for audiences everywhere.

Duggar, on the other hand, does have a job. In addition to appearing on Counting On, according to In Touch Weekly, Duggar works for his dad, Jim Bob Duggar. In 2016, Jim Bob said that Josiah was getting his real estate license so he could work in the family business, according to In Touch Weekly, which sounds pretty lucrative to me.

But Josiah and Lauren will have plenty of time to talk about their life as a couple, including their finances and how they will bring money in through their jobs when they have their wedding and settle down as a married couple. Until then, it sounds like the Duggar family are super excited to see the couple together. "We have prayed for many years the Lord would bring the right spouses to each of our children," the Duggar family told People in a statement. "We have known Lauren and her family for a very long time and have seen how she has grown in her knowledge and understanding of the Lord."

It's very possible that fans will be able to see what Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar's personal life is like in future episodes of Counting On.

