Rachel and Jon from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days have such genuinely charming love story that fans are looking for the couple on social media. So, what is Rachel from 90 Day Fiancé's Instagram? Not only do Jon and Rachel have individual handles, but they also have one for them as a couple.

Rachel Bear's Instagram account is @rachelbear0670. Her bio states that she's a proud mamma and a crazy cat lady. Her bio also mentions her username for her account on Smule, the karaoke app where she met Jon. Other than that, her bio includes shout outs to both Jon and 90 Day Fiancé and links out to her Facebook page.

While Rachel has had her account since 2016 when she uploaded her first photo, she really didn't get active on the app until this year. From February on she has posted dozens of photos of her life, including pics of Lucy, her eight-month-old daughter, and Jon. Her joint account with Jon, which operates under the handle @followourfairytale, has been active since June 2017.

Online there have been rumors that Jon and Rachel are already married. There's no "evidence" on Instagram, but Rachel's account does show how much of a dedicated mother she is and how much she loves Jon. Check out a few things you can learn from browsing her Instagram page.

She's An Attentive Mom Like many moms with Instagram accounts, Rachel can't help but show her daughter Lucy off for the world to see. And look at this munchkin. Can you blame her?

She's Absolutely Smitten With Jon rachelbear0670 on Instagram In case it wasn't clear, Rachel and Jon are sweet on each other. That's only more obvious thanks to the plethora of lovey pictures the two tend to post of one another.

She's Always Loved Cats rachelbear0670 on Instagram Like many people, Rachel is a big fan of cats, as is clear from all the photos she has with her own black and white kitty. She even posted a throwback photo of herself as a child with the caption, "I've always been a cat lover."

Jon Loves Commenting On Her Photos rachelbear0670 on Instagram On nearly every selfie Rachel posts, Jon doesn't hesitate to comment. In one of her first Instagram photos, dated December 2017, Jon commented, "The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen" and, "Wearing my shirt." In most photos of her on her account, Jon takes every opportunity he can to compliment his long distance girlfriend (and maybe, now, not-long-distance wife?). I'm excited to see their hopefully happy ending bloom on TV.

She Loves The Outdoors rachelbear0670 on Instagram When she's not cuddling indoors with her kitty or traveling to England to meet the love of her life, it looks like Rachel enjoys spending time outside. This snapshot of a figure jumping into the lake proves that she enjoys some time relaxing outside as well. I approve.