After Benoit Beauséjour-Savard seemed to fall hard and fast for Clare Crawley on The Bachelor Winter Games, it was possibly one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever seen in the series to watch him leave when they didn't work out. And since I know I’m not alone in my love of the French-Canadian contestant, fans are likely wondering: what is Benoit from The Bachelor Winter Games doing now? Since he left the show, he went back to his life in Montréal, Québec, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to support the other contestants who managed to stay on the show longer and possibly find love with each other.

On his Instagram, Benoit has posted photos and captions in support of the castmates he left behind and although he opted to leave the show himself, without being voted off or denied a rose, Benoit seems to have no hard feelings about how things went down. Although he’s not as active on social media as some other Bachelor Nation stars probably are, you can see from his Instagram and Facebook accounts that he’s been spending time with friends and family and promoting The Bachelor Winter Games, even going as far as having viewing parties at his home. I know, he’s just as adorable in real life.

According to what looks like Benoit’s LinkedIn account, he’s worked as the maître d' of a high end hotel in Montréal for the past few years, so chances are, the 31-year-old is still dedicated to his career. But you also can't deny that he likely gained some social media fame from The Bachelor Winter Games. Even so, none of it has gone to his head, as he recently took to Instagram to give a shoutout to none other than Clare, the woman he fell for (did you hear that "I love you" as they said goodbye?) who had to break it to him that her feelings for him weren't as strong as his.

"I’m so glad i met so many good friends from cast to the crew... but more especially, a wonderful woman in @clarecrawley," Benoit wrote under a cast photo from the show. "You know that there is a lot of editing and there are a lot of talks that you guys missed. I have so much respect for her and that is why I left the show thinking that she deserves the best because she is the best."

Once again, Benoit is the sweetheart that anyone in Bachelor Nation would be lucky to fall in love with. And since Clare was sent home from the show during its penultimate episode, maybe there’s hope for these two in the real world.

Clearly, Benoit harbors no ill will toward anyone associated with his time on The Bachelor Winter Games, but I’m sure that like the rest of us, he only wishes he could've found a lasting love on the show. But according to Benoit himself on Instagram, he's been "Going back to that Canada life" by tapping maple trees back home for some of that syrupy goodness. He’s basically like a lumberjack without any of the gruffness and only a portion of the beard.

Like most cast-offs from The Bachelor Winter Games, Benoit has gone back to his life away from the cameras, but there’s no denying that bringing the international versions of the shows in The Bachelor franchise was a total success, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we’ll see of him. After all, there’s still the World Tells All special set to air after The Bachelor Winter Games finale that may give fans more clues as to what Benoit’s plans are for the future.

