It's safe to say that Chrissy Teigen has a whole lot going for her: She's a model, TV star, cookbook author, social media queen, and cosmetics mogul, not to mention the wife of superstar Jon Legend and mother to two of the most adorable children ever born. But the best thing about Chrissy isn't her looks or her accomplishments — it's her personality (as anyone who's ever glanced at her Twitter feed should know). How did she get to be so awesome? Could be a cosmic thing: Chrissy Teigen's zodiac sign is Sagittarius, and it turns out she's a pretty classic Archer.

Interestingly enough, Chrissy doesn't seem to be a huge astrology fan herself: She once tweeted, "i don't get zodiac signs. sagittarius, my sign, always applies to me, but so do the other 11. trickery." Trickery or not, however, the Sag connection can't be denied with this mama. From her seemingly effortless clap backs at haters who attempt to shame her for breastfeeding on Instagram or in public or her willingness to open up about postpartum depression or what an after-baby body really looks like for the average mom, Chrissy is fierce, fearless, and ridiculously funny... all traits which just happen to fit the average Sagittarius profile.

For proof of Chrissy's true Sag nature, one need look no further than her Twitter account. The following tweets perfectly illustrate the accuracy of her zodiac sign:

1 She’s Way Outspoken "Positive Sagittarius astrology traits include being honest, fair-minded, inspiring, enthusiastic, encouraging and dedicated. They’re not afraid to speak their truth," as Astrostyle explained. Honesty is for sure a quality Chrissy has in spades, and she's not afraid of ruffling anybody's feathers!

2 She’s Super Curious As CafeAstrology revealed, the Archer is "inquisitive and incessantly curious, and nothing is off limits or taboo in her search for the answer to everything." Whether Chrissy is wondering about how to prepare a certain dish or how long a certain creature stays pregnant, she's certainly not afraid to ask.

3 She’s Totally Wise The average Sagittarius "can also be extremely wise — and never shy of sharing their high-minded opinions with their audience," according to Astrostyle. Case in point: This pull-no-punches tweet offering her opinion on Meghan Markle's father and his increasingly sour grapes. (Agreed, Chrissy.)

4 She Needs Her Freedom Chrissy Teigen does things on her own time, thank you very much... which is another very Sag way to be. "Don’t hand this woman a schedule because it’s too limiting and she needs the flexibility to change her plans as she sees fit, not as someone else dictates," explained CafeAstrology.

5 She Has High Standards For Her Man Seems like Chrissy hit the jackpot in the husband department, which is apparently a fate written in the stars: "A Sagittarius woman needs a partner who expresses love, loyalty, and a dedication that matches her own," according to the astrology website Keen. "She seeks romance, excitement, and adventure and will not tolerate boredom or neediness in a partner." Or dishonesty about garlic breath.