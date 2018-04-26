Now that Southern Charm’s Craig Conover has not only passed the bar exam but has also been sworn in as an attorney in South Carolina, he might be trading the sewing needle for a briefcase. Okay, probably not, because he seems to love to sew, as fans can attest to, but since his career is on the rise, it does make you wonder what Craig Conover’s net worth is now. Back in February, Craig was officially sworn in to the California Bar, but before that he was already working hard at a couple of big things, including a potential clothing line and his company, Apex Principles, Inc. Because of that, Craig’s net worth is currently at $200,000, but that could definitely change if he makes some big moves in his multiple career fields.

Since he was only just officially sworn in to practice law, he probably hasn't started working with a firm or even on his own as an attorney just yet, but once he does, Craig could stand to make close to $100,000 per year from that alone. He’s also been known to invest in real estate over the years, which has no doubt added to his net worth and kept him bringing in enough money to allow him to pursue a career in clothing design as well.

During Southern Charm Season 4, Craig announced that he would be starting a clothing line with a friend. It's unclear what stage he’s at in the process, but if he does follow through with that as well, he can add fashion designer to his long list of careers that have managed to get him a net worth in the six-figure range. As far as money Craig might be making from Southern Charm alone, that’s debatable.

While it’s hard to believe that the stars of the popular Bravo reality show would allow so many cameras on them at no cost, it also doesn't look like they’re being paid as much as you might think when comparing Southern Charm to something like Vanderpump Rules. Spoiler alert: Lisa Vanderpump reportedly rakes in $500,000 per season, while Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder are said to earn $15,000 per episode. For Southern Charm, however, the cast’s income from the show is probably a fraction of that. According to the Charleston City Paper, Thomas Ravenel said that he and the rest of the cast of the show are paid $5,000 per episode. If there are an average of 13 episodes per season, that would mean close to $65,000 for each cast member every year. It’s not Vanderpump money, but if you add that income for Craig, it’s not too shabby.

Craig’s net worth might be closer to $200,000 at the moment, which is still impressive for someone making a living on his own rather than relying on family money. But given all of the developments in his different career aspirations, especially the fact that he finally agreed to take the bar and get sworn in, Craig definitely seems to be going places. As fans of Southern Charm know, fellow cast member Naomie Olindo and Craig called it quits before Season 5 premiered in April, and while that might set some people back from achieving their career goals, he still seems focused on furthering his law career. Plus, judging by this season of the show so far, he’s still all about that sewing life.

Viewers will have to wait and see if Craig continues to pursue starting a fashion line of some kind, but with his law career on the rise and potential income from real estate investments, I’d say that he’s doing well for himself regardless.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.