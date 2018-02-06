You guys. Kylie Jenner just announced the name of her baby girl, and it's so unique. Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi, their first baby into the world on Thursday, February 1, 2018, and anyone who is not a part of their most inner circle found out about it a few days later. Now that we know her first name, what will Stormi's last name be? It's no secret that the surname Jenner has a little more clout that Webster, but will the parents keep it traditional, or take a more modern approach?

First of all