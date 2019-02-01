After Super Bowl LIII airs on Feb. 3, you’re going to need something to watch as you come down from the high of either watching your team win or watching them get defeated. Either way, there’s no going to bed right after the Super Bowl and this year, CBS’s new talent competition show, The World’s Best, will premiere right after it. To be clear, The World’s Best starts at 10 p.m. ET, but if the Super Bowl runs over schedule (which it sometimes does), then simply expect it to start when the game is over.

In the same vein as shows like America’s Got Talent, The World’s Best is a variety reality competition show, wherein contestants show off their talents to win the favor of the judges. But instead of relying on judges alone to decide if the contestants have what it takes, they’re joined by a wall of 50 international experts meant to give their input on different performances. James Corden will host the 10-episode season and Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles, and Faith Hill will serve on the celebrity judges panel.

The World’s Best was created by Mike Darnell, who has worked on The X Factor, American Idol, and Master Chef, is no stranger to the high stakes world of reality competitions and told USA Today that he hopes to make the new series on par with other successful competition shows. "What used to drive me nuts was that America’s Got Talent stood alone in the variety space," he said. "What The Voice did to Idol, this will do to America’s Got Talent."

Like other similar TV shows, The World’s Best starts off with a series of auditions to narrow the contestants down to a group who will later compete in four different categories to battle it out and advance even further. By the end of the season, only four remaining acts will compete for the $1 million grand prize. There’s even a unique numeric scoring system to help contestants keep track of their scores and for viewers to see who will advance further and who will get the boot sooner rather than later.

Although the show sounds similar in format to other reality competition shows like The Voice, it isn’t based on any other show and stands on its own. At the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, executive producer Alison Holloway explained, "We have no template. This is a new format. There are no videos from Korea or another country that we can watch or mimic."

Ben Winston, another executive producer who also works on The Late Late Show With James Corden said that The World’s Best is about finding the best of the best in a variety show rather than wasting time poking fun at contestants who might not make it further than their auditions.

CBS is already home to the competition shows Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race, so it makes sense that The World’s Best has found a place on the network. And bonus points for piggybacking on the Super Bowl in order to hopefully draw more interest. If you’re an Idol fan already or love watching the talented contestants on America’s Got Talent, then this is likely right up your alley.

Season 1 is just 10 episodes and after the first few, the competition will really heat up as the competitors get narrowed down more until there are four left to showcase their talents at the end and win the prize money. You might even have better luck in picking the winner of The World’s Best than you did with the Super Bowl.