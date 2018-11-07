Fans of The Real Housewives of Dallas might be in for a rude awakening if they tune in to Bravo at the usual time tonight and find no trace of Brandi Redmond’s wild accusations or a verbal brawl between D'Andra Simmons and LeeAnnee Locken. The good news is that it hasn't gone away for good, but they’re still going to be wondering, what time is The Real Housewives of Dallas on tonight? The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 actually premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET, which is RHOD’s original time slot. So RHOD has been pushed to 10 p.m. ET.

It’s not the most ideal situation for fans who have gotten used to the 9 p.m. time, but chances are, if you watch one Real Housewives show, then you watch at least two others in the franchise. So you can easily tune into RHONJ and then catch your weekly dose of drama on RHOD right after. Since RHOD Season 3 is likely approaching its finale anyway, the new time won’t last for much longer and then you’ll have RHONJ to take its place. One show can never ~really~ take the place of the other in terms of Real Housewives, but picking up one show when another concludes for the season is the natural order of things.

It’s unclear how many more episodes there are in Season 3, but given that Season 1 had 11 and Season 2 had 14, things could be close to the end. RHOD did release a new episode trailer on Monday, however, which promises more drama among the women. In the trailer, they take a trip to Copenhagen where things get more tense between some of the women, including Brandi and LeeAnne. Apparently, LeeAnne allegedly clones Brandi’s phone to essentially get all of her private information. And I can only assume that if it’s legit, that information won’t be used for good. Also: yikes!

The topic of Brandi’s drinking also comes into play and Kameron Westcott confronts D’Andra about talking smack about her and her mother-in-law. At one point, LeeAnne tells the camera, "I don’t think Brandi is sophisticated enough to be an alcoholic. I think Brandi’s just a drunk." And I’m not saying there will be any epic Real Housewives table flipping, but it does look like things get physical more than once in the last episodes of the season. So new time or not, you aren't going to want to miss everything that’s to come.

Bravo on YouTube

This season of RHOD has been arguably one of the more dramatic, which is saying a lot for a group of women who have only been together three seasons, and for some of them, less than that. But when you put a cast of women with clashing personalities together for brunches, mimosas, and jet-setting adventures, things are bound to go south real fast.

There are likely just a handful of episodes left to fit all of that amazing drama into. Then, of course, a reunion special will air in the following weeks, but for now, you’ll be catching it all at 10 p.m. ET as RHONJ slides into RHOD’s original time slot.