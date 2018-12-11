Darci Lynne Farmer captivated audiences everywhere when she combined her love of singing with performing with ventriloquism on America’s Got Talent Season 12. Now, she’s been given her own holiday special to put those talents to good use once more. So what time is the Darci Lynne Christmas special on NBC? Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas airs on Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET and will feature performances and sketches starring Farmer and her memorable puppets. Pentatonix, Toby Keith, Kristin Chenoweth, Hunter Hayes, and Lindsey Stirling will also appear in the young singer-ventriloquist’s first ever Christmas special.

For those who don’t know, Farmer not only received a standing ovation during her first performance on America’s Got Talent, but she walked home as the winner at the end of the season. At the time, she told the judges that she wanted to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s such an uncommon talent. Her combination of comedy, singing, and quirky puppets did the trick because she’s fast becoming a household name at just 14 years old.

Farmer was born and lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, so judging by the name of her Christmas special, I’m sure there will be a lot of material dedicated to her hometown. She told Parade that the main idea of the special is to show fans that she celebrates the holidays like a normal kid — despite her newfound fame.

Darci Lynne on YouTube

When asked how the idea for her own Christmas special came about, Farmer told Parade, "I don’t even know. After I won, we were just like, 'What’s next?' So, I went on tour, and I’ve been touring ever since, and then we decided to go pitch this special to NBC, and they were like, 'We totally want to do it.' Filming it was just incredible. I can’t wait to see it."

She also revealed that the special will feature more solo singing from her, which she’d been wanting to do since she appeared on America’s Got Talent. Her puppets will also appear in different skits throughout the special and her hometown friends will perform with her in the pre-taped special.

"I have the best group of friends ever, so my friends are going to be in it, which is super fun to have them on," she revealed. "We always go to church service on Christmas Eve. So, I’m going to sing for my church and the whole congregation’s going to come and be in it."

Daniel Jerico Dela Cruz on YouTube

Since she won America’s Got Talent, Farmer has continued to impress audiences with her vocal skills both alone and through her puppets. She was given a 46 location tour shortly after winning the show, called Darci Lynne and Friends Live. Her next tour, Darci Lynne and Friends: Fresh Out of the Box, kicks off in February 2019.

She’s also going to compete on America's Got Talent: The Champions, where she’ll be up against other former winners from past seasons. Whether she wins again or not, it's clear that she’s made a huge impact on audiences since her initial America’s Got Talent performance.

Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas will give Farmer the chance to remind everyone why ventriloquism is seriously entertaining. I could probably get three words deep before you see my mouth move or can't understand what I’m saying, so I give her credit for sticking with such a quirky a talent. Her Christmas special airs on NBC at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night and if all goes well, it could be the start of a yearly tradition for the network and the rising performer.

