I was fortunate enough with my pregnancy to not have morning sickness too bad. I mean during the entire first trimester I felt sick, but thankfully I never threw up. Many of my friends were not as lucky. One of my friends lost a ton of weight right at the beginning of her pregnancy because she couldn’t keep any food down, and she says looking back now, she wished she'd had more research on what to eat when pregnant with nausea. Because some foods are definitely better than others when it comes to eating while feeling sick.

In addition to what to eat when pregnant with nausea, I asked Dr. Idries Abdur-Rahman, OB-GYN and one-half of the Twin Doctors for TwinDoctorsTV, why some women have pregnancy-related nausea more than others. And he says it has to do with hCG and estrogen. “Specifically, hCG increases steadily until about 10 weeks gestation and this is when nausea is at its worse,” he tells Romper. “After 10 weeks, as hCG levels fall, nausea tends to also improve. One woman may experience extreme nausea at a hormone level that in another causes little to no nausea. Every woman’s brain responds differently to hormones.”

Additionally, the baby’s gender actually can determine how sick you’ll be during pregnancy. I thought it was an old wives' tale, but all of my friends who had bad morning sickness had girls — and this is not a coincidence. “Believe it or not, there is actually some science to support the fact that the gender of the fetus can affect mom’s level of morning sickness,” says Abdur-Rahman. “Remember we just discussed the correlation between hCG levels and morning sickness? Well, studies have found that pregnancies with a female fetus have higher hCG levels, so it would stand to reason that carrying a female fetus is in fact associated with a higher frequency and degree of morning sickness, a fact borne out by multiple studies.”

Abdur-Rahman says in addition to this list of things to eat when pregnant with nausea, it’s important to start your day slowly. “Morning sickness is made worse by sudden movements, especially in the morning. I always tell patients to set their clock for 15 minutes before they actually need to be up and to start their day slowly, preferably with saltines and ginger ale at the bedside.” The American Pregnancy Association (APA) also suggests not napping after eating because it makes you more nauseous, eating small meals throughout the day to avoid getting too full or too hungry, and avoiding being in hot places, since that also triggers nausea.

1. Bland Foods Shutterstock Foods such as chicken soup, broth, plain baked potato, toast, and bananas should be easier to keep down. "Food digests more slowly during pregnancy, increasing pregnancy-related nausea/vomiting as well as heartburn. Eating a blander diet lower in fat helps to speed digestion reducing nausea and vomiting," says Abdur-Rahman.

2. Peppermint Abdur-Rahman says anything with peppermint in it can help curb nausea. Peppermint candies, peppermint tea, you name it. Maybe even thin mints? One could hope, right?

3. Bread & Whole Grain Cereals Bread and whole grain cereals — such as oatmeal and wheatgerm — and brown rice are foods high in B6, which is good for treating nausea. "Vitamin B6 has been proven to reduce nausea and vomiting during pregnancy," Abdur-Rahman says. "Supplementing with up to 50mg of B6 daily works wonders for many women."

4. Beans & Legumes Beans and Legumes are another great source of B6, according to the APA. "Many beans and legumes are especially rich in Vitamin B6 — lentils, kidney beans, soybeans, and chickpeas all make excellent natural sources of the nutrient," the website noted.

5. Poultry, Lean Beef, & Lean Pork The National Health Institute UK noted that poultry, lean beef, and lean pork are really good sources of B6, the nausea-curbing vitamin. Maybe that's why I craved and only wanted to eat fried chicken my entire first trimester?

6. Cold Foods Like Properly Prepared Sandwiches & Salads The APA suggests cold foods being good to eat if you're nauseous and pregnant. However, it's important to note that both salads and sandwiches need to be properly prepared so you don't contract listeria.

7. Ginger Shutterstock "Anything with ginger helps to reduce nausea and vomiting. This can be ginger ale, ginger tea, and ginger candies," Abdur-Rahman says.

8. Lavender I know most people don't eat lavender, even though it goes great in lemonade or roasted potatoes, FYI. But Abdur-Rahman says, "Smelling lavender has been shown in study after study to reduce nausea during pregnancy." So if you'd rather smell it than eating it or drinking it, that's also an option.

9. Saltines You can't have a list of foods to help with nausea and not include saltines. Every '80s mom "Stay At Home Sick from School Kit" includes saltines, Campbell's Chicken and Stars Soup, ginger ale, and The Price Is Right. Saltines help nausea because they're high in starch and they absorb gastric acid, according to Everyday Health. The Price Is Right was just an added bonus.