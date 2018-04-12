After months of waiting and wondering, the final Kardashian pregnancy has occurred. As reported by TMZ, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, April 12, and while the news didn't come alongside a social media post of the adorable newborn, it's still cause for celebration. However, there's no denying that the recent cheating allegations against Tristan Thompson has put somewhat of a dark cloud on the occasion and is even making many people wonder: what will Khloe Kardashian's daughter's name be? Romper reached out to both Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment about the allegations and has yet to hear back.

As of right now, it doesn't seem as though any decision has been made at this point in time, though I have no doubt that more and more details will become known about the bundle of joy as time goes on. TMZ reported that Thompson was going to be allowed into the delivery room for the baby's birth, but that in no way indicates whether or not the child will take his last name or Kardashian's. However, if she were to decide to give her daughter her last name, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. There's no denying that the Kardashian name comes with some pretty great perks, given how famous the family has become over the years.

However, let's take the popularity aspect out of the equation for a second. Kardashian has yet to respond to the rumors circulating about Thompson's alleged cheating, which is totally fine since she doesn't owe the public anything and deserves privacy. But if the cheating allegations do turn out to be true, she may find herself more prone to have her child take on the Kardashian title more so than she would have before. And you know what? She has every right to do so. Again, though, this is all just speculation since neither Kardashian or Thompson have made a statement of any kind.

In fact, fans don't even know the first name of the baby yet, however, that hasn't stopped people from posting their own theories on social media. For her part, Kardashian teased in the past that she was considering going with a name that started with either a T or a K. “I think a T but a K is an option as well,” she responded to a fan on Twitter. However, that's as much as we have to go on so far.

Kardashian has been waiting for this day to come for a very long time. She's been very open with the fertility struggles she's faced and her fears of thinking she may never know the joys of motherhood. So now that the moment has finally arrived, I can only hope that she's enjoying every minute of it.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confirmed her pregnancy back in December on Instagram with a beautiful photo and heartfelt caption to go along with it, which read:

Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

So regardless of what she chooses her daughter's last name to be, at least there's no doubt in my mind that this child will be loved and appreciated beyond measure. And really, that's the most important thing of all. Congratulations to the new proud and happy mama! You deserve it!