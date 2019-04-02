While springtime is generally known as the time of year when people go out with the old and in with the new, this year, decluttering is the new buzzword when it comes to spring cleaning. According to a new study by mobile marketplace company OfferUp, 70 percent of Americans feel a sense of accomplishment after tidying up their home. But instead of decluttering your entire home at once, the company recommends starting small and focusing on one area at a time. One way to do this is by deciding what to declutter based on your astrological sign.

The popularity of the KonMari method has caught fire in recent months thanks to the Netflix series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo and decluttering is now totally on trend. According to this study, Marie Kondo, a Libra, should look to declutter her makeup collection. Something tells me that she doesn't have an abundance of makeup brushes or broken compact mirrors stacked under her bathroom sink, but you truly never know. If she did happen to find an old makeup bag or two collecting dust, OfferUp recommends selling it. You can turn items that you declutter from your home into cash by using their app to sell things that you no longer want or need locally within your community.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, Mercury is no longer in retrograde, meaning that the chaos you may have been feeling for the past month or so during Mercury retrograde has subsided. To help ride the wave of the period of disorganization ending, you can take steps to organize your possessions by getting rid of things you no longer need, starting with those areas of your home and life that OfferUp recommends decluttering according to your Zodiac sign.

1. Aries: March 21 - April 19 OfferUp According to Astrology Weekly, Aries are the most physically active of the Zodiac signs. This may result in an excess of exercise and sporting equipment piling up in your garage or basement. If you have a tub of spare baseballs from the season your son decided he wanted to try out t-ball or an old treadmill that is rarely used sitting around, now is the time to declutter those items.

2. Aquarius: January 20 - February 18 OfferUp Receipts from a myriad of purchases can pile up on anyone. These slips of paper get stuffed into purses, shoved into file cabinets, and stacked on desks. Aquarius can clear out the clutter that receipts make by ditching the file cabinet full of them and clearing space for more purposeful living.

3. Capricorn: December 22 - January 19 Hi. Hello. I am a Capricorn and I have an inbox full of unopened emails from subscription websites. The actual number in my little red circle is quite embarrassing. If you're a Capricorn like me, OfferUp recommends decluttering your inbox by unsubscribing to all of those pesky online shopping emails and seeing where you can cut back on any subscriptions that are bringing physical clutter into your home.

4. Cancer: June 21 - July 22 OfferUp Sentimental Cancers often hold onto cherished items like photo albums longer than most. According to Astrostyle, Cancers are the "mother" archetype of the Zodiac signs. During this season of decluttering, OfferUp recommends that the matriarchal Cancer scan their beloved photos to keep in digital archives and sell their storage boxes and photo albums to pocket some cash to help care for their loved ones while still cherishing their photographs.

5. Gemini: May 21 - June 20 OfferUp According to PrepScholar, Geminis are social and outgoing people, which speaks to their need to stay connected. If you're a Gemini, you may have multiple old phones laying around collecting dust and storing your old photos and videos. Geminis can declutter by selling old phones and other digital devices, but OfferUp recommends grabbing a flash drive to store photos and videos stored on those devices first.

6. Leo: July 23 - August 22 OfferUp This is the big one, but also a relatively easy one. Carefree Leos may find themselves throwing their budget out the window while shopping, causing clothes to pile up. If an item of clothing no longer fits, is stained, or is torn, it is time to find it a new home. Depending on the condition of the clothes, Leos can declutter clothing items by recycling them, donating them, or selling them to make a quick buck.

7. Libra: September 23 - October 22 OfferUp My sister is a Libra and a self-proclaimed makeup junkie. Scores of blush brushes, unused lipstick samples, and eyeshadow palettes can be found in her makeup drawer. Luckily, Libras can declutter their makeup by throwing away any beauty products that are out of date and selling things like makeup bags, brushes, or unopened products.

8. Pisces: February 19 - March 20 OfferUp According to Good Housekeeping, the KonMari method for decluttering your books can be confusing, but for a Pisces, OfferUp suggests decluttering books is a necessary step to take. While you might have found yourself in a zen zone reading book after book throughout the year, try to spark joy by selling some books you have already read and don't plan to re-read.

9. Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21 OfferUp While most people probably need to do this, the adventurous Sagittarius has probably amassed an excess of knick-knacks through their travels and could stand to sort through the contents of their junk drawer. OfferUp recommends that a Sagittarius can declutter their junk drawer and potentially find a treasure trove of tools to repurpose or sell.

10. Scorpio: October 23 - November 21 OfferUp According to OfferUp's spring cleaning report, 62 percent of Americans surveyed use their closets to store extra stuff that they do not need. Scorpios can declutter their hallway closet by sorting through jackets, board games, and seasonal items that may have gotten shoved into their closet throughout the year.

11. Taurus: April 20 - May 20 OfferUp Taurus are typically creative in nature, according to AstrologyBay, so they may very well spend plenty of time whipping up tasty creations in the kitchen. Decluttering kitchen items by selling unused items like old blenders, mixers, or toasters can help a Taurus clear counter space to make room for creating even more delicious dishes.