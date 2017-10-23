What's Coming To Netflix In November 2017 Will Get You In The Thankful Mood

There’s nothing like feeling totally validated in spending some weekend nights at home, cuddled up on the couch and eating junk food while binging on whatever movies or TV shows have hit Netflix that month. And with everything that’s coming to Netflix in November 2017, it will be almost impossible not to find something to be thankful for as the holiday season rears its glorious head.

Every month, the popular streaming service brings new shows and movies into its ranks, whether it be timeless classics or never-be-seen original projects. However, these new additions come with a price. While some shows and movies get added to the roaster, others are forced to leave the platform. I’d be lying if I said my heart didn’t break a little when One Tree Hill was removed from Netflix in October. And it turns out that November will deliver a similiar blow. How I Met Your Mother is leaving Netflix on Nov. 13, which for some fans, means that they need to hurry up and finish their first run of the series in the next couple of weeks. Twilight is also on its way out, though if you haven't seen it by now, you probably don't plan on it.

But fear not, my friends — for every TV show or movie that’s leaving, there are a lot of great new additions coming to Netflix that might make up for those losses. Such as...

Casper (Nov. 1)

November might be past the days of the official Halloween season, but you can legit enjoy Casper all year round. But don’t be embarrassed if you still get choked up at the end, because I cry every single time.

Charlotte’s Web (Nov. 1)

The 2006 version of Charlotte’s Web, starring a still precocious and adorable Dakota Fanning, is like a childhood movie staple. Even if you can’t get your kids to read the book, watching Wilbur grow up into an adult-sized pig — and seeing it all in live action no less — is the next best thing.

Men In Black (Nov. 1)

You definitely don’t have to be into sci-fi, like at all, to enjoy the perfect mix of aliens and humor that Will Smith brings to the table in the very first Men in Black.

Scary Movie (Nov. 1)

Scary Movie spawned a ton of sequels (four to be exact), but none of them quite lived up to the original. But honestly, have the Wayans brothers ever steered us wrong?

The Pursuit Of Happyness (Nov. 1)

Both Will and Jaden Smith star in this touching and tear-jerking movie about a single father struggling to make it by with his young son as they stay in shelters and try to find a home. If you’re OK with sobbing into your microwave popcorn, you’ll pretty much love it.

Where The Day Takes You (Nov. 1)

The 1992 movie is a coming of age story in every sense of the phrase about a group of runaways who live on the streets of Los Angeles.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (Nov. 13)

I feel like Netflix habitually adds and removes both Scooby-Doo films, but that just means you’ll have to get your fill once Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed premieres on Nov. 13.

Marvel’s The Punisher (Nov. 17)

You can never have too many superhero movies or TV shows and Netflix totally gets that. The Punisher is a spin-off of Netflix’s own Daredevil, and will follow this comic book character’s story as he comes to collect his revenge.

The Boss Baby (Nov. 22)

Thanks to my four-year-old, I’ve already seen The Boss Baby a few dozen times, but thanks to some well-placed jokes that even adults will find funny, it’s totally worth all of the rewatches your toddler will demand.

Also Coming In November:

Nov. 1

42 Chappie Field of Dreams Michael Clayton

Oculus

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Nov. 2

All About the Money

It's Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2

Nov. 3

Alias Grace

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1

Nov. 4

Williams

Nov. 5

The Homesman

The Veil

Nov. 6

The Dinner

Nov. 7

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6

The Journey Is the Destination

Nov. 10

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2

Lady Dynamite: Season 2

Mea Culpa

The Killer

Nov. 12

Long Time Running

Nov. 14

Hickok

Nov. 15

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Nov. 16

9

Nov. 17

A Christmas Prince

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton

Longmire: Final Season

Luna Petunia: Season 3

Mudbound

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1

Nov. 20

Piranha

Nov. 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers

Saving Capitalism

The Case for Christ

Nov. 22

Cherry Pop

Godless

Nov. 23

Deep

She's Gotta Have It: Season 1

Nov. 24

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman

Frontier: Season 2

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1

Nov. 27

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

Nov. 28

Glitch: Season 2

Good Morning Call: Season 2

The Queen Of Spain

Nov. 29

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

Nov. 30

The Details

Winning

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.