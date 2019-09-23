Every season on Dancing With the Stars, viewers find a dancing couple to ship as real life soulmates. I’m guilty of it myself. There’s something so romantic about the ballroom floor and dance partners who ooze chemistry. Most of the time, it’s all for the competition, but sometimes you get a couple like Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren, who come out of a season as a couple. They aren't together anymore, however, which might lead some fans to wonder when Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren broke up on DWTS. Although they placed fourth in Season 27, they left the show as a couple and it seemed like they were intent on making it work outside of the DWTS world.

Unfortunately, their schedules didn't sync up once they got back to their lives. The season ended in November 2018 and by December, the couple had split, according to Us Weekly. A source told the magazine that because of Alan’s work schedule and Ren’s travels outside of the country, they weren't able to find the time to make their relationship work. So while it doesn't seem to have had anything to do with their feelings about each other, the logistics were just off once DWTS ended.

It was sad news for DWTS fans who had followed Alan and Ren’s showmance from the beginning. They gave viewers what they crave every season, which is the promise that the music and dancing will bring two strangers together. And for a little while, Alan and Ren were a *thing*. I don't think their showmance helped them glide into fourth place toward the end of the season, but it probably helped appeal to some fans.

Around the time when Us Weekly reported their split, Ren confirmed as much on Instagram when a fan commented on a post that has since been deleted, asking if she and the DWTS pro were broken up.

"Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life," Ren responded. "We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that."

DWTS fans watched Ren and Alan’s romance blossom onscreen as their chemistry increased by the week and they shared a kiss after one of their dances. As quickly as it started up, however, their relationship fizzled out and succumbed to their real life responsibilities. Alan was set to tour with DWTS and Ren had work obligations of her own. It just didn't work out, but luckily neither of them seemed to have been jilted after their romance.

Ren is still living her best life as an Instagram influencer with a killer selfie game. And now that Alan is single again, fans have been quick to ship him with his new DWTS partner, Hannah Brown, from The Bachelorette. So far, they seem to be nothing more than dance partners, but it’s hard not to imagine Alan wooing another celebrity partner and their first live routine proved that they definitely have chemistry on the ballroom floor.

In fact, there are already rumors swirling about Hannah and Alan because what else are fans supposed to do between episodes other than obsess over potential showmances? Hannah and Alan recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of falling for each other and Hannah made it clear she didn't come on *this* reality show for love.

"Look, we're having a great time," she said, of learning to dance with Alan. "I think everybody has had this journey with me, and it's been focused on finding a person that I'm going to spend my life with, but right now, that's not what I'm focused on." Fair enough.

Even though Alan is single and now has a history of falling for his partner, so far, he and Hannah are strictly professional. But the season has just begun and you’d better believe fans aren’t going to back off just yet.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.