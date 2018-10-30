Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre are the only couple from Season 6 of Married at First Sight that are still together. On a show where you meet your spouse at the altar, that’s really saying something, but their strong bond might also have something to do with their new baby girl. You’re probably wondering when Shawniece and Jephte had their baby though, since it seems like just yesterday they were exchanging phone numbers after they exchanged their "I do's."

People reported that they welcomed their daughter, Laura Denise Pierre, three weeks early early on Aug. 20. At the time, Shawniece told the magazine, "Seeing my daughter and holding her for the first time was magical… I’m just so honored to be her mom." Jephte echoed her sentiments as a first time parent himself. "Seeing my daughter for the first time was so overwhelming," he said. "Watching Shawniece push her out drew me to tears. Watching her birth has to be the best moment of my young life. It’s incredible to think she’s all ours."

The first season of Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After? premieres on Oct. 30 on Lifetime at 10 p.m. ET, so fans will get to continue to watch their love story unfold as they gear up for parenthood together. But their life together after their TV nuptials didn't get off to the easiest start.

When Shawniece and Jephte met on Married at First Sight during their wedding, they had eight weeks to decide if they wanted to stay together or call it quits. Obviously, they decided to stick it out and make things work, but as with any relationship, it was a process.

"Shawniece and I are genuine people and I feel like a lot of people are maybe able to relate to us," Jephte told E! News. "Our journey is different in that there wasn't love at first sight or an animalistic attraction to each other. But we're truly trying to build a relationship from scratch and in our story, there's so much to learn, value and appreciate."

He also called back to Pastor Calvin Roberson’s popular "Marriage ain't for punks" mantra. "Take that concept and multiple it times a million," Jephte added. "The easiest thing you can do is give up. Married at First Sight brought me to my first daughter and my wife. Shawniece and I still have plenty of work to do. We're nowhere near perfect, but I'm happy she was brought to me."

At first, things looked a little uncertain for the couple on Married at First Sight. Jephte was intent on getting to know Shawniece slowly and gradually build their relationship and their bond. Shawniece, on the other hand, was eager to slip into the role of husband and wife as if they’d already known each other for years. But after a rocky start, they got a little closer and kind of became the poster couple for proof that sometimes meeting your spouse at your own wedding works. After the season was over, Shawniece told him that she was pregnant in a special clip and his reaction was enough to tell you that they’re both in this for the long haul.

Jephte specifically seems to be really taking to parenthood. He recently posted a photo with their new baby shortly after she was born and wrote in the caption, "Visual representation of me holding my heart in my hands. Never been an emotional person but this little girl owns me and all my feelings. Slowly taking it one day at a time but eager to also see what her future holds!"

He also wrote on Instagram that fans can continue to watch their love story and the birth of their daughter on Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?, so hopefully that means her birth will be part of the season. I just can't wait to see this happy little family.