For better or for worse, Americans just can't get enough of the Duggar family. Although they no longer make the 19 Kids and Counting show that put the family in the spotlight, the spinoff is still really popular with fans. The show has really short seasons, like Season 7, which ran for just a month before coming to an end this week. So when does Counting On Season 8 premiere so that we can find out what happens to all of the various kids and their respective families?

This season is ending with Kendra and Josh's wedding during the Season 7 finale, but it's not clear that we'll get to see what happens right after. According to the Duggar family blog, which is moderated by various members of the family, the show hasn't been picked up yet for another installment. The family wrote though, "During the break, keep coming back to our blog for all the latest Duggar news and announcements."

So far the announcements have been all family, and not show, related. On Friday, the family announced that Kendra and Joe are expecting a baby boy due on Father's Day, which is June 17. Later this summer, in July, Jinger (who is married to Jeremy) is due to give birth to a baby whose sex they don't know yet. All of these births mean that there is a lot going on that could be filmed, if the network thinks that fans are still interested and want to give the family the platform.

If the show does get picked up, it could return at any time. Each season has started in a different TV cycle. For example, Season 7 was just this past month, but Season 6 premiered in September 2017 and Season 5 in June 2017. Season 4 was also had a 2017 release in January, while the first three seasons premiered at various times throughout 2016. So it's more about when they get enough footage together. It's unclear if the family is filmed consistently and they're just waiting for confirmation about another season or if they wait to be picked up and then pull out the cameras. It could be either way.

But the Duggar family might be in some hot water with the network. Jill and her husband were left off of this season after TLC cut ties with Derick shortly after he made transphobic remarks about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings. In the fall of 2017, Derick took to social media and misgendered Jazz twice, writing:

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.

TLC/Discovery Communications and Derick Dillard did not immediately respond to Romper's initial request for comment at the time of Dillard's tweets.

Days later, TLC responded to his tweets with a tweet of their own, writing:

We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.

Although the show went on for Season 7 without Jill and Derick, it's not clear whether the family will still be involved with the network or if the network wants to continue its own relationship with them. But knowing how much their fans love them, it's likely that even without another season, the kids will find a way to share their lives with the world.

