Disney fans have been waiting for the chance to Disney and chill for what seems like years now and soon, they will be able to. But since some may have legitimately been waiting a long time to watch every classic Disney animated movie in succession, they might be wondering when Disney Plus launches. The exclusive streaming platform will feature all of the Disney greats along with the more recent films so you can get a little nostalgic or introduce your kids to something that is "B.F." As in, before Frozen.

During a recent shareholders meeting, Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger said that Disney Plus should launch later this year. That may not be very different from what many have suspected, but he did hint that it could have something to do with focusing more attention to the deal to acquire 20th Century Fox. Iger said that as soon as the deal is complete, the larger than life Disney corporation will be ready to "hit the ground running," which I suspect means there will be more time to focus on getting Disney Plus launched.

As Disney movies have started to disappear from Netflix users' queues, they have been wondering more and more about what this means for streaming Disney content and when they might be able to build up movie queues with Disney movies exclusively. Unfortunately, there isn't a set date yet for Disney Plus to launch, but when it does, you will have access to hundreds of titles with the click of a button. Or the tap of a finger, depending on your streaming method.

Once upon a time, people had to wait for the elusive Disney vault to open for one of the classic movies to be released before the figurative vault was closed again for a few years. But Disney Plus will allow users to stream essentially any Disney movie they can think of without waiting for special releases. Iger did not give shareholders an exact launch date at the meeting, but he did reveal that Disney Plus will eventually feature a combination of Disney vault movies and newer content from both TV and theaters.

"The service, which I mentioned earlier is going to launch later in the year, is going to combine what we call library product, movies, and television, with a lot of original product as well, movies and television," he said. "And at some point fairly soon after launch it will house the entire Disney motion picture library, so the movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a "vault" and brought out basically every few years will be on the service."

Iger added that, like Netflix, Disney Plus will begin to produce exclusive content just for the streaming platform. There’s no word yet on if that means more Disney Channel-esque family shows or big budget movies, but either way, I’m sure Disney fans are already chomping at the bit.

Because Disney Plus isn't available until later in 2019, some of the details are still a little foggy. While a price per month hasn't been announced yet either, Iger told MarketWatch that the plan is to price Disney Plus at or below what customers already pay for Netflix. Another $10 or so per month is kind of worth being able to watch Moana to your heart’s content or to be able to see all of the original Star Wars and Marvel content the platform plans to release.

There are already plans for a Disney Plus exclusive prequel series to Rogue One and a live action Marvel series based on The Avengers’ Loki and starring Tom Hiddleston to reprise his role. Unfortunately, Disney Plus’s release date is still up in the air, but you can expect what may be the next big thing in streaming to drop at some point this year.