With all of the different talent competition shows on TV these days, the only thing that has been missing is another game show to allow players to win copious amounts of money. Spin the Wheel, will hand out prizes upwards of $1 million every episode. But it’s not as easy as it sounds and you are going to have to watch each episode to live vicariously through these contestants as they try to become fast millionaires. So, when does Spin the Wheel premiere? The new game show premieres on Fox on June 20 at 9 p.m. ET and the promos promise lots of high intensity situations wherein the players get super emotional over the larger than life spinning wheel and bouncing ball.

The premise is simple. As a player, you answer different pop culture trivia questions. As you get answers correct, you earn wedges to place in the 40 foot wheel that add larger amounts of cash prizes. If you answer wrong, then wedges are added to the wheel that decrease your odds of getting thousands or millions of dollars. Some of them even cause a player’s balance to revert to zero. Along the way, players get the chance to either walk away or keep playing for money. It sounds like Let’s Make A Deal on steroids.

Spin the Wheel was co-created by Justin Timberlake and Dax Shepard will act as host to keep contestants on their toes as the intense games play out each episode. Because of the logistics of the show alone, Shepard joked to Conan O’Brien on Conan that he was afraid of dying on-set while filming the first season. He explained that the five story tall roulette wheel weighs 40 tons and he stands next to it for the entirety of the show each night. "Many times during the filming of [Spin the Wheel], I thought, 'this is how I’m gonna die,'" he said. "And it would be the most comedic death of all time."

Luckily, that didn't happen and when Spin the Wheel premieres, viewers will get to see firsthand the magnitude of the wheel of money and just how easy or hard it will be for contestants to make it far and get close to the maximum prize amount of $23 million.

Although shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? revolutionized primetime game shows and upped the ante as far as how much money can be won at any given time, this marks the most potential winnings on a game show ever. 2011 Jeopardy! contestant Brad Rutter took home more than $4 million total when his run on the show was all said and done, but the some of the potential prize amounts on Spin the Wheel top even that.

Right now, it's not clear how difficult the questions will be on Spin the Wheel or if they will get progressively harder as the game goes on for each contestant. It's also not clear yet if contestants will be able to get any outside help the further along they go or if the audience on the show plays any role in the game itself. Either way, though, it looks like it will get the adrenaline pumping for players and watchers alike.

Honestly, I’m not sure if I could even handle the pressure of wanting to walk away with money in my pocket and being given the chance to spin the wheel to lose it all or win even more. There’s a reason why the contestants in the promos look shell shocked regardless of what happens to them. But it was probably time for a shakeup in the world of primetime game shows and Spin the Wheel is the perfect new addition.