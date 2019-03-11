For some, the fun in watching each season of The Bachelor is getting to know the women who will form the pool of contestants for choosing the next Bachelorette. And now that Colton’s season of The Bachelor is coming to an end, fans are ready and wondering when The Bachelorette premieres. In a perfect world, the show would premiere as soon as The Bachelor is over, but it will probably be another couple of months until The Bachelorette premieres. There hasn't been an official announcement from ABC yet, but if past season premiere dates are any indication, The Bachelorette Season 15 will premiere at the end of May.

The past several seasons of The Bachelorette have all premiered from mid- to late May, so that’s likely when it will return this season. There is a small chance of The Bachelorette premiering a little sooner this season, if only because the usual spring installment of Dancing With the Stars won’t be on, but since it takes time to film and edit each Bachelorette season, I doubt The Bachelor gods would be that generous.

The only things certain in life are death, taxes, and The Bachelor, so even without an official premiere date, you can expect The Bachelorette Season 15 to premiere in May.

Figuring out when The Bachelorette premieres is a big deal, but fans also know the importance of trying to figure out who the Bachelorette herself is long before the season premieres. She is typically announced on The Bachelor finale, which doesn’t air until tomorrow, but there were some clear frontrunners this season.

Caelynn seemed like a shoo-in, even after Colton unexpectedly sent her home before she could make to fantasy suite dates. She was one of the most open contestants this season and she showed a lot of courage when she talked to Colton about her sexual assault. She also proved that every season of The Bachelor doesn't need to have an underlying catfight mentality when she made up with her former pageant rival Hannah B. Whether you loved Caelynn or not, she definitely seemed to get The Bachelorette edit this season.

Cassie also seems like a possibility. I know that her whole reason for breaking things off with Colton was that she wasn't ready to make a big commitment, but I can see her coming out of this with more clarity and experience to be able to be the next Bachelorette and choose from contestants instead of the other way around. It’s pretty common for the final two Bachelor contestants to be considered for The Bachelorette, so it could happen.

Hannah B. and Hannah G. are also possible contenders this season. They are both from Alabama and one fan on Twitter suggested giving them a joint season to find men to marry as the "Battle of the Bamas." Kaitlyn’s season of The Bachelorette played out a similar way, wherein the contestants chose between her and Britt Nilsson at the start of the season. I can't say I love the idea of putting the women on blast like that, but The Bachelor franchise is always trying to spice things up it seems. If nothing else, I can see all of these women on Bachelor in Paradise this season, but as Colton’s season progressed, there were a handful of women with so much potential a lot of fans wanted to see their favorite get their due as the next Bachelorette.

Although The Bachelorette premiere date is still somewhat up in the air, it will probably be here by May 20, making it almost two months to the day after The Bachelor season finale. This stays in the general time frame that is typical each season and allows plenty of time for viewers to have cleansed their palates in preparation of a new cast of contestants to embarrass themselves with their limo exits.