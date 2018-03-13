With This Is Us Season 2 somehow already coming to a close, fans are already probably asking, when does This Is Us Season 3 premiere? But really what we should all be asking is how much they’re going to make us cry in the show’s third season since, let’s face it, Season 2 was a doozy. Although the official premiere date hasn’t been announced just yet, judging by the past two seasons, you have to figure that Season 3 will return sometime in the fall around Sept. 20 or Sept. 25, as Seasons 1 and 2 landed on Sept. 20 and Sept. 26, respectively.

As Deadline reported back in January 2017, the NBC breakout series was renewed for both Seasons 2 and 3 at the same time with a guaranteed minimum of 18 episodes each, just as the show’s first season was given. At the time of the announcement at the 2017 Television Critics Association panel, NBC president Jennifer Salke praised the series, further confirming that the popular drama is as successful as fans thought it to be right from the start. And if the network has such faith in This Is Us, then I don't see why the Season 3 premiere date would deviate much from that of the previous two seasons.

"This Is Us is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC," Salke said at the panel. "On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman."

Just when we all thought that This Is Us had taken our collective supply of tears, however, Season 3 is expected to tug at the heartstrings just a little more. And by a little, I mean a lot because it is This Is Us, after all. In an interview with People, Sterling K. Brown (who plays Randall) revealed that some of the storylines being set up for Season 3 will "slay hearts all over the globe."

He also teased some marital woes between Randall and Beth going into the show’s third season. "There will be a bit of an exploration of marriage with regards to Randall and Beth going through times that aren’t all sunshine and rainbows," he told the outlet. "And that’s not to say that they are in danger of parting ways, but marriage is real and takes work." Yeah, I don’t think I could handle a Beth and Randall breakup or even separation, so it better be dealt with quickly.

Fans can also expect to learn more about the past after Jack’s death, even though it’s going to be rough to revisit that particular time again. "We'll get more into Kate and Randall react to the news of Rebecca and Miguel hanging out again," Jon Huertas (Miguel) revealed to TVGuide. "Next season I think we'll see more of that. With Kate, [she] and Miguel have a kind of stand-offish sort of thing. She's going to support Kevin because they're twins. We just haven't explored too much of that yet."

I’d be lying if I said it won't feel like the longest summer ever without the Pearson family to keep us company, because even though This Is Us will return at the beginning of the fall, it still means waiting several months to catch up with all of these beloved characters. As much as I truly don't like blubbering like a fool in front of my TV every week, you just can't deny the impact of this show and the stories that these characters have made come to life.

