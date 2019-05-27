The Duchess of Sussex's last public appearance was on May 8, when she introduced her newborn son, Archie, to the world. And now that some weeks have passed since the adorable outing, some fans want to know when Meghan Markle will make her first official postpartum appearance. As it turns out, the new mom could make a cameo at the Trooping the Colour event in London on June 8.

It's not yet clear when Markle's maternity leave will end, but a source told Town and Country magazine that it's is “likely to be longer” than three months. Since the Duchess of Sussex gave birth on May 6, her first appearance would occur sometime in August based on this supposed insider's timeline. That being said, the source did say it's possible that Markle will "make some official appearances during this time," which means there's a chance you'll see her sooner rather than later.

As for an event Markle might potentially attend? Look no further than the aforementioned Trooping the Colour ceremony, a public parade held each year to honor the Queen's birthday on June 8. The event is always held on the second Saturday of June, so it doesn't always occur on the Queen's actual birthday, according to Hello! magazine.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Similarly to other royal events, the day is filled with pomp and circumstance, with multiple members of the royal family coming out to celebrate.

The ceremony kicks off with the Queen's inspection of the British and Commonwealth armies, followed by a procession back to Buckingham Palace. Once at the palace, "the Queen takes the salute, and guns are fired in Green Park and at the Tower of London," according to Visit London. The Queen then joins other members of the royal family on the palace balcony to watch the Royal Air Force flypast.

Markle attended the ceremony last year, just one month after her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, reported Town & Country. And considering the ceremony is one big family affair, I wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess of Sussex shows up to this year's event on Saturday, June 8.

If the Meghan does attend, I highly doubt she'll bring baby Archie along. The highly-anticipated parade seems overwhelming for a 1-month old baby, especially since photographers would likely clamoring to snap his photo.

Either way, there's a good chance Markle will find a way to honor the Queen privately.

“Meghan and the Queen come from two very different backgrounds and generations, but there’s a warmth between the two that is genuine and loving," a source told Elle about the pair's close relationship. "Whenever they’re together, they always have a giggle." Aww.

In the case that Markle bows out of this tradition, don't get too disappointed because chances are you'll get to see Prince William and Kate Middleton with two of their kiddos, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. I'm not sure if 1-year-old Prince Louis is old enough to attend the event, but I guess the jury is out on that one for the time being.

Of course, all of this is just speculation. Only time will tell if Markle breaks her maternity leave schedule to honor the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour on June 8.