Fans have snagged peeks here and there via their social media, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's wondrous life together can't be done justice through just a few stolen moments on Instagram and Twitter. And in catching glimpse of their day-to-day lives, some fans might be wondering: Where do Chrissy Teigen and John Legend live?

The powerhouse couple seemingly splits their time between the two coasts in two glamorous homes. One is based in Los Angeles, where the couple bought a Beverley Hills mansion and laid down their family roots in 2016 right before giving birth to their first child, Luna, according to Cheatsheet. The second home is a loft-style penthouse apartment in Manhattan that they recently invested in, according to Variety. And the parents have been frequently spotted out in both locations, seemingly confirming that they're a full-fledged bicoastal fam.

Of course, it's possible they'll spend more time in one location as their kids get older. In fact, it appears the family is based mostly in Los Angeles these days, but it's hard to say for sure.

But whichever house the couple spends their time in, they make sure to be the best parents they can be for their two children, Luna, 3, and her younger brother Miles, who is now 1 years old. Teigen shared that she has even mastered being the mother of two young ones while flying on an airplane, a skill that would especially be useful considering the time that her family splits between coasts. Still, it isn't without its challenges.

In an interview with Conde Nast Traveler, Teigen revealed that while she loves traveling and everything it entails (including dressing up, airplane food, and watching movies), she worries about her two toddlers often. "All I worry about are their ears the whole time," Teigen told the outlet. "[I] have a system that when we're taking off and when we're descending, I give them a bottle, so they have something to suck."

Once parents get those kinds of handy tips down, she says, "you are kind of good to go."

But being a multi-talented couple with what seems like a million occupations in two sometimes different locations is no easy task. To handle it all, Teigen credits a privilege that not everyone has. "I have HELP and a half. That’s it," she wrote in a Sept. 3 tweet. "There is no way I could have done it without it. I’m so lucky to have it and I don’t know how anyone else does it. I have so much respect for all of you."

While she didn't name anyone specific, it is safe to assume that her mother, who lives with the couple full-time, is helping with raising Luna and Miles.

But despite the help, the parents face everyday challenges and cherish the moments that many others do when raising toddlers, including dealing with picky eaters (by ordering 2,000 packets of ketchup in bulk, no less), celebrating first days of school (with photo bombers involved), and breaking up fights between siblings (while on vacation).

And although nobody's household is near perfect, John and Chrissy's — no matter which coast they are on — is one fans seem to aspire to.