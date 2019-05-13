Jenelle Evans was a fixture on Teen Mom 2 since its premiere in 2011 and was arguably one of the most memorable cast members in the entire Teen Mom franchise until her recent firing. So when she and husband David Eason came under fire recently for alleged animal abuse and MTV pulled the plug on its contract with Janelle, it was shocking to fans. They might be wondering where Jenelle Evans is now after Teen Mom 2 and where she goes from here.

The show has been a part of her life since she became a mom and several boyfriends and two more kids later, she made a living out of showcasing the highs and lows of her life on camera. Needless to say, this is going to be a big adjustment for Jenelle, but she seems optimistic about what the future holds for her, post-Teen Mom 2.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jenelle said that while she was upset by MTV firing her from Teen Mom 2, she sees it as an opportunity to focus on her children and her marriage. "This is a new chapter for me and my family," she told Us Weekly. "I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family."

She added that although she experienced a rift in her marriage following the allegations that David had shot and killed their family dog, they have grown closer since MTV fired Jenelle. "David has been here for me since the news broke," she said. "He told me to not worry about it and to stay positive."

Jenelle might have been one of the Teen Mom 2 originals, but it looks like she is embracing this time away from the cameras to focus on her personal life out of the public eye.

There had been rumors for some time about Jenelle potentially leaving Teen Mom 2, but no action was taken until David was accused of shooting their dog, Nugget, after he allegedly bit their young daughter. Shortly after the accusations became public, MTV announced that Jenelle would not be back for next season of Teen Mom 2 and she was effectively fired.

But even before the alleged incident occurred, Jenelle’s exit from the show was a long time coming. In Season 9, which is currently airing on MTV, Jenelle stopped filming on her family’s property. For a while, producers met her at various locations locally to still include Jenelle and her story in the show, but it was revealed that David threatened to show up at whatever filming location they chose. And since he had already been fired prior to this season for a slew of homophobic tweets, MTV had no choice but to stop filming in North Carolina altogether.

This led to Jenelle communicating with Teen Mom 2 producers via FaceTime only, and there was only going to be so many more FaceTime sessions before it became clear that including Jenelle in the show just wouldn't work.

Although Jenelle isn't going to be on any future seasons of Teen Mom 2 in any capacity as of right now, she seems to be enjoying her time away from the show with her family. In a few recent Instagram posts, she posted photos of her youngest children and a selfie with one of the chickens in their coop on their property.

It’s unclear if Jenelle will return on Teen Mom 2 somewhere down the line or if her relationship with MTV is even salvageable, but for right now, she seems to be focused on her family and her marriage above all else.