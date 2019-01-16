One of the biggest mysteries on this season of Riverdale is The Farm, its motivations, and what part it plays in the towns mayhem. While the Gargoyle King is on the frontlines of the murder and drama, the Evernevers maintain a low-key creepiness and seem to pop-up just when things go wrong. These followers aren’t always around because they live on the outskirts of town, but exactly where is The Farm on Riverdale?

The location of The Farm was first mentioned in Season 1 of Riverdale, when Polly tells Betty that she and Jason Bloom planned to take their baby there. "Jason and I, we had a plan to go to this farm upstate and raise the baby, and it’s still where I want to go.” Polly says in Episode 7 of Season 1. The town of Riverdale is fictional, and there is no mention of which state it is in, but wherever Riverdale is, The Farm is situated “upstate” or north of it.

Certain details from the first season of Riverdale led fans to believe the town is located in New York. In Season 1, Josie mentions that the Pussycats won a Battle of the Bands competition in Rockland County, which is a real county in New York state. At Fred’s construction site, FP talks about gang members coming from the “north” when describing Montreal, and Montreal is directly north of New York.

Katie Yu/The CW

Plus, there is the fact that the Clifford Blossom smuggled drugs across the border through his maple syrup business, which is a popular business in upstate New York. And perhaps the most telling clue is Polly’s description of The Farm being located “upstate,” a term often used when describing northern parts of New York state.

While fans may never know exactly where The Farm is, they are dying to know what The Farm is up to. So far, Polly and Alice seem brainwashed by the group’s leader, Edgar Evernever, and they are hell bent on getting Betty to join. Edgar’s daughter, Evelyn has joined Riverdale High, and she seems to be spending her time recruiting more members and lurking around corners when someone has a seizure. In Season 3, Episode 8, Betty figured out that the fizzle rock drugs being spread around Riverdale by Hiram were to blame for the seizures kids were having, but there is no obvious connection to The Farm or Evelyn yet.

Riverdale on YouTube

At the end of the episode, Riverdale students — including Veronica — are collapsing in masses, and it leads to the town’s quarantine. In an interview with E! News, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained that Hiram has changed Riverdale and pushed it into one of its darkest periods. "I think it's almost like a police state,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “There's always been dark elements, but Riverdale has always been the town with pep—it's feeling less peppy when we come back. And it does feel like the forces of darkness have sort of closed like a steel trap over Riverdale, and our characters are finding ways to rebel or to push up against that stuff."

Through this dark time in Riverdale, it will be interesting to see if The Farm has any connection to Hiram or the Gargoyle King. So far, they seem pretty harmless, but then again, things are never that easy to figure out on Riverdale.

Riverdale returns on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.