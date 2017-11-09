Where To Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' In 2017, Because It's A Timeless Classic

If anyone needs help getting in the Thanksgiving spirit, the best thing to do is to rewatch all of your holiday favorites this November. This includes the holiday special centered around everyone’s favorite blockhead: Charlie Brown. But if you’re wondering where to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in 2017, you won’t have to look very far, since there are a number of ways to catch a viewing of this timeless classic.

On Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, followed by another cartoon special, This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers. But just in case you’re in the mood for Charlie, Linus, and that blanket he’s always dragging everywhere with him, before Turkey Day, there are a few ways to watch the Charlie Brown special before then as well.

You can buy it on Amazon Video for $12.99 or stream it for the same price on iTunes. If you don’t mind watching it on a smaller screen within the YouTube box, you can also find it on YouTube and someone posted the special on Facebook in its entirety and it’s available on TeacherTube as well. Since it’s such an iconic segment that might still be a tradition for adults to carry on with, it’s honestly never too early to watch this season.

The much-loved TV special aired for the first time in 1973 and won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Children's Programming along with a nomination for Outstanding Children's Special the following year. Since then, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special hasn’t won any awards, but it’s been a holiday staple year after year for not only kids, but adults too. And even if your own kid might be more of the live-action, superhero-loving type, there’s something to be said for the easy, less than half hour watch of the November special.

There might not be nearly as many Thanksgiving movies or TV specials as Christmas, but before you start binging Elf or Home Alone on the regular, November deserves to have its time to shine and there's no better way to commemorate than then with Charlie and the gang.

For those of us who have grown up not only reading the Peanuts comic strip, but also watching every holiday special throughout the year, this one is another classic that marks the real beginning of the holiday season for some. You can also take comfort in the fact that the Charlie Brown TV special that airs next will be A Charlie Brown Christmas, potentially followed shortly by Happy New Year, Charlie Brown, so like I said, there’s no shortage of Charlie Brown to get you through the year and Thanksgiving is no exception.

Don't just skip Thanksgiving and go straight to Christmas. If it wasn't important, there wouldn't be a Charlie Brown movie about it — Bret Jones (@I_am_Bret_yes) November 1, 2017

I’ll be the first to admit that, for me, Thanksgiving sometimes feels like a non-holiday, especially with Christmas just around the bend. Usually my goal is to just power through Thanksgiving feasts so that it’s finally socially acceptable to put up my Christmas tree. But it’s hard to ignore the feeling of togetherness that Thanksgiving brings when you have adorable TV specials like these to watch each season.

Whether you choose to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving when it airs on ABC on Nov. 22 or take it upon yourself to stream or buy it online, it’s easily one of the holiday staples you won’t want to be without while filling up on turkey with loved ones.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.