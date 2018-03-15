There have been more than enough plotlines in How to Get Away with Murder Season 4 to hold pretty much any fan’s interest, but now that it’s all coming to an end, it’s time to think about how the season is going to wrap things up. Creator Pete Norwalk recently tweeted that with the finale will come "one more death," so who dies in the How to Get Away with Murder Season 4 finale? Someone isn't going to be making it to Season 5 and, as to be expected, there are a number of possible characters who could be the victim Nowalk was referring to in his tweet.

Right off the bat, you have to kind of assume that the person on the chopping block is also the one who was in the terrible car wreck at the end of last week's episode. Viewers were made to think it was Bonnie, but it could have also been Tegan. Or, the death Nowalk was referring to doesn't even have to have anything to do with the car wreck and really anyone’s life could be in danger at this point. Since that accident itself is still so new with so little to go on, though, I’m just going to assume that there’s more than just Bonnie and Tegan who are in danger of dying during the HTGAWM Season 4 finale. So let's look at our options, shall we?

Bonnie Giphy As sad as it is to say, let’s just get Bonnie out of the way as a potential character who dies during the finale. I know that literally zero fans are ready to say goodbye to Bon-Bon just yet, but she did have concerns over her safety while driving her car that she voiced to Frank earlier in the episode. This could have been some blatant foreshadowing of Bonnie’s death because of her involvement with Annalise and blackmail with Denver.

Tegan Giphy Again, Tegan is an obvious possibility because she’s essentially served her purpose this season. She also likely drives a nice luxury car and the totaled car that was behind Nate when he called Annalise to tell her about the crash looked like it was a silver and formerly expensive vehicle. As Redditor luvprue1 posted, Tegan’s car may have been tampered with by Jorge since it was her key card and passwords used to access the Antares files on the night of Simon’s accident at the law firm.

Oliver Giphy If the death Nowalk tweeted about has nothing to do with the car accident at the end of the penultimate episode of HTGAWM Season 4, then it could really be anyone. Since I can't see Connor dying anytime soon, this could be the episode we say a tearful goodbye to Oliver, whose relationship with Connor is finally on the right track. They're even planning their wedding! Seeing Oliver die at this point would be more heartbreaking than ever, which is why it would make for an interesting TV death to leave the season off with a cliffhanger.

Simon Giphy Although he barely escaped death already, it's still possible that Simon will die from internal bleeding, or from something else related to his head injury. It's honestly a miracle that he even survived a gunshot to the head and there's not much else to do with his character moving forward. If he threatens to talk in the finale, I could totally see one of the Keating Four or even Frank getting a little carried away with a hospital pillow.