With a nomination to her name, all eyes will be on country superstar Maren Morris at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards as she hits the red carpet with her other half. Of course, as country fans are well aware, Maren Morris' husband, Ryan Hurd, is as accomplished and famous in his own right, so there will surely be some ah-dorable moments between the two to look forward to tonight.

Morris, who is currently expecting her first child with Hurd, is nominated for one Grammy Award this year in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category, for her song "Common" featuring Brandi Carlile. It's going to be a big night for the country star, and her husband will surely by her side.

Hurd is also a country musician; in 2019, he embarked on a sold-out nationwide tour and released the very romantic song, "To a T". Although he isn't nominated for any Grammys this year, he told Sounds Like Nashville last year that he doesn't view his wife as "competition," because they're so invested in each other's careers. You may have even spotted him in a few of Morris' music videos.

Music, of course, has played a huge role in their relationship; Hurd and Morris met at a songwriting session in 2013 while developing a song for Tim McGraw, according to Country Living. Fast forward a few years and the two got married in 2018 in a laidback ceremony, according to Country Living, and are now expecting their first child.

While they've attended many award shows together over the years, the 2020 Grammys will be pretty special as it's the first time Morris will attend the event while pregnant. Morris and Hurd are currently expecting a baby boy, who is due to arrive in March, according to Country Living.

No matter how the 2020 Grammys pan out for Morris, Sunday night will surely provide plenty of sweet moments between her, her bump and, of course, her supportive husband.