If there’s one thing you can do as a performer to reach your fans more deeply, it’s make a documentary about your recent album. Not only does Travis Scott give fans a closer look into life with Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster in Look Mom I Can Fly on Netflix, but he also delves into the making of his 2018 album Astroworld. Because he includes home videos and the title of the documentary speaks to his mom, fans will probably be wondering who Travis Scott’s mom is. Look Mom I Can Fly gives fans deeper insight into who Scott is and what made him become such a big star in the past few years.

The trailer for Look Mom I Can Fly shows Scott reflecting on his interest in music from a young age through home videos and photos that show him rapping and playing the drums as a kid. It’s clear that although he is one of the highest paid performers right now, he came from humble beginnings. Although the documentary is also about his 2018 album and not just about his upbringing, Scott didn't have it easy and he stresses that in Look Mom I Can Fly.

Any struggles he endured as a kid weren't made worse by his mom, Wanda Webster, though. Scott is still close to her as an adult and, judging by the title of his Netflix documentary, he likely feels as though he owes a lot of his career to the sacrifices she made for him growing up.

Netflix on YouTube

Scott spoke highly of his mom in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone. He described how his dad quit his job when he was a kid to pursue a music career of his own and how it put a cloud over part of his childhood because of the struggles it created for their family, specifically Scott’s mom. He explained that she worked at an AT&T store selling phones to provide for their family when his dad stopped working and how she became an example of the strength he wanted to achieve his dreams.

"My mom’s disabled. I’ve never seen her bend her leg — she’s been on crutches my whole life. Pins and sh*t," Scott explained in the interview. "She takes medicine that f*cks with her whole state. She’s had strokes and sh*t. I think she rode her bike into a ditch or something crazy when she was young. And still she looked after me, my brothers, sister, my dad, putting up with my bullsh*t. Strong woman. That’s why I move the way I move. Nothing stopping me, bro."

The documentary was likely filmed in 2018 while he worked on his album and subsequent Wish You Were Here tour, including the Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas. The festival itself was held on the grounds of a former amusement park that closed down when Scott was 13, and it brought in 40,000 people for the hometown hero musician.

Scott tends to share things related to his music on social media rather than posts about his family back home, but he did buy his parents a house in an upscale Houston suburb and clearly, he hasn't forgotten where he came from. Look Mom I Can Fly is as much a documentary about his career so far as it is about the people who helped get him there.

Look Mom I Can Fly is now streaming on Netflix.