Sometimes the re-imagining of a popular story can take things to a whole other level. Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle is a darker version of Disney’s The Jungle Book and the actor who plays Mowgli in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle is part of the reason the Netflix movie works so well. Rohan Chand is 14 years old, but he’s already been in some big budget movies. Although he’s sporting long curly hair for Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, you might still recognize him from something.

Chand’s first movie role was at the age of six as Adam Sandler’s son in Jack and Jill and from there, he continued to work not only in big screen movies but also with some big actors. He co-starred in Bad Words in 2013 with Jason Bateman and was in the Mark Wahlberg movie Lone Survivor the same year. Then in 2017, Chand had a small role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, another reboot that did surprisingly well. Most recently, Chand got to work alongside some other stars in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, and he was just as impressed as everyone else.

Chand told Access that he learned a lot working with Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Andy Serkis, and Benedict Cumberbatch. "Being able to work with Christian and Andy and Cate and Benedict was just so fantastic," he said. "To be able to work and learn from them was really great."

He also said that he’d landed the role when he was 10, explaining while learning to be wild for the movie was challenging, he did the necessary research to "transform to become that kind of wolf child."

He might still be a child actor with a whole career ahead of him, but Chand has taken his role as Mowgli seriously. That's a pretty good work ethic for a kid.

When he’s not acting or channeling his inner wild animal, Chand goes to high school like any other teenager. He told Screen Rant that he actually prefers to keep his work life and school life separate, although he did admit that traveling the world and learning about different people and cultures has helped him understand kids his own age a little better. I would probably try to milk my acting career for everything I could if I was in high school and also the star of a big budget Netflix movie, but I guess that’s why Chand seems wise beyond his years.

According to his Instagram, Chand works with UNICEF in his spare time and enjoys a good round of tennis or bowling too. He’s also close to his family. He honestly seems like the sweetest 14-year-old ever and I wouldn't say no to my currently rowdy five year old turning out like him. Just saying.

Because of his talent at such a young age, Chand was named one of The Hollywood Reporter's Top 30 Stars Under 18 in 2018. He told the magazine, "I always wanted to be a rock star or a paleontologist or something. I never really knew I had a passion for acting." Thankfully, he stuck with it, because he’s proven that there probably isn't a genre or a role he can't take on and do well with.

