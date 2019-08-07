Ready or not the Love Island finale is upon us. Despite sentimental pillow talk about all the friends they made in Fiji, all the Islanders know only one couple leaves the villa with a grand prize they can take to the bank. So, who will win Love Island USA? Fans won't know until Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET when CBS airs the final episode, but I took to Twitter to dig up some early predictions.

If you've been watching Love Island you probably already know that fans vote for the winning couple who will receive $100,000 — as well as newfound love, of course. Just because you know the weight of your responsibilities, that doesn't mean you shouldn't do your research, so let me tell you what I know about the final four couples.

Zac and Elizabeth are the OGs of the island, having been coupled up since Day 1 in the villa. I've affectionately crowned Zac "Grocery Store Zac" as he's a 22-year-old grocery store cashier who came to Love Island looking for a wife, according to his CBS bio. "I have always enjoyed being in a relationship more than a random hookups. It is a deep desire of mine to find a loving wife and build a family of my own," he said.

Not to rush them, but he may have found his ultimate match because he's been almost inseparable from Elizabeth since the first coupling ceremony. She came to Love Island ready to go after any man she wanted. According to her CBS bio her life motto is, "If it is something you want bad enough, then do everything you can to achieve it. Don't let things hold you back and don't be afraid to go after the things you want." Lucky for her, Elizabeth didn't have to do much hunting and Twitter is definitely rooting for them to win the money and start the new life they're planning in LA. Or, take that trip to Europe.

Zac and Elizabeth's biggest competition might be Alexandra and Dylan, because they've had a pretty long time together, too. Publicist Alexandra came to the island knowing exactly what she wanted. "I know who I am and am ready to find someone who is serious about dating," she said in her CBS bio. She found the guy for her very early on when personal trainer Dylan entered the villa. According to his bio he's an "all or nothing" kind of guy and just wants to make his partner happy. He's proven that because, despite trying to be open to the process, he's only had eyes for Alexandra since she coupled up with him.

They are also now officially a couple as Dylan asked Alexandra to be his girlfriend on their final date. But some people on Twitter aren't feeling the relationship and think Alexandra is fake. However, it looks like they still have more supporters than naysayers.

Twitter seems conflicted by the two longest-lasting couples, but I always love a dark horse so let me tell you about Caro and Ray. Caro is an original Islander who had a hard time finding the perfect match. The 21-year-old student was looking for "someone who is hardworking, spiritual, loving, friendly, funny, and authentic."

Ray was late to the game, but was interested in Caro right away. He's also a student who loves to laugh, so their upbeat energies are a perfect match.

Last but not least there is Weston and Emily. They're the couple with the least amount of time together because bartender Emily was one of the final arrivals on Love Island. Photographer Weston fell for her fast and their coupling may have caused some of the biggest waves on the show. They made the finals whether fans like it or not, but most people on Twitter don't seem to like it inside the villa or in the outside world.

Based on tweets alone it seems like the time on Love Island is a key to the win. But most couples have at least a few people rooting for them.

The Love Island USA finale airs Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.