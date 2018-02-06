Now's the time on The Bachelor where Arie has to start making tough decisions as to whom to eliminate. On Monday night, he said goodbye to Chelsea, the single mother. So why did Arie send Chelsea home on The Bachelor? He felt a strong connection with her earlier this season; he actually gave her the first impression rose in the premiere. Historically, the contestant who gets that rose tends to stay for a pretty long time. Rachel Lindsay got the rose during Nick Viall's season, and she ended up coming in third; Bryan got it during Rachel's and he won. So what happened with Chelsea?

