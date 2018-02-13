Arie spent Week 7 of his time as the Bachelor in Tuscany, whittling down his remaining pool of contestants to the four women he'd go on hometown dates with next week. During a one-on-one date with Seinne, after truffle hunting together, making pasta, and joining an Italian family for dinner, Arie decided not to give her a rose. So why did Arie send Seinne home on The Bachelor? It was kind of a stunning decision.

Seinne is a worldly Harvard graduate who impressed Arie from day one. But all of a sudden, Arie started realizing that he could summon up deeper emotions about his other relationships.

