Why Did Kylie Jenner Snapchat Tampons? She Might Be Messing With Fans

Ever since the news broke in September that Kylie Jenner might be pregnant, fans have been paying close to attention to her every move and post on social media. Jenner's fans are next level sleuths (watch out Beyhivers) and they've compiled a long list of clues to support the theory that Jenner is most definitely expecting. Unfortunately for all the KUWTK detectives out there, Jenner has seemingly poked a few of holes in their body of evidence, like when she recently shared a snap of tampons. So, why did Kylie Jenner snapchat tampons? Is Jenner trolling the internet or is this all a big misunderstanding? Jenner's disciples are waiting with bated breath to find out. Jenner did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment.

On Sunday, Jenner shared a snap of a checkout conveyor belt full of junk food, treats, and most importantly, tampons, according to Elite Daily. Following the suspicious snap, fans took to social media to wonder why Jenner would be buying tampons if she is actually pregnant with Travis Scott's baby. Jenner is allegedly seven months along at this point, so it makes sense that the tampons threw everyone for a loop. Also, I have to point out that Jenner is probably the only person in the world who can make a story about tampons go viral — her grip on the news is kind of overwhelming when you think about it.

hmm whys kylie buying tampons if she’s pregnant🤔 @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/iPGJz8f4rD — Cara Fagan (@CaraHoran212) November 5, 2017

Of course, one has to question why Jenner would share a snap of tampons with fans if she doesn't want to draw attention to her supposed pregnancy. There are only a few options to consider: either Jenner is not pregnant, the tampon snap was an honest misunderstanding, or she's hardcore trolling her fans. According to a report from The Hollywood Gossip, the last option is likely the truth. A source allegedly close to Jenner said, according to The Hollywood Gossip:

Kylie’s very aware that everyone is dying for her to reveal her bump and talk about her pregnancy. Throwing those tampons into her Snapchat story was just a way to keep people guessing.

This allegation makes sense on a couple of levels, but especially because fans have been on Jenner's case non-stop. Jenner might be tired and frustrated with of all the prying, and this might be her way of getting back at the overly-curious fans. And to be fair, Jenner has the right to mess with her fans' heads if this is the case — no person deserves to be badgered about their reproductive choices. If Jenner is trolling people, you can't really blame her.

Idk what’s more stressful, college or my ongoing investigation to figure out if Kylie Jenner is really pregnant — car (@carlyjaxon) October 31, 2017

On the other hand, it's also possible that Jenner didn't notice the tampons when she took the snap. The Kardashian women are reportedly on a trip to Utah at the moment, according to Us Weekly, so it's more than likely all the ladies stocked up on vacation essentials before jetting off, which means that the tampons could reasonably belong to another family member.

The supposed source also said of tampon-gate, according to The Inquisitr:

She’s loving the attention of everyone wondering about her pregnancy, she’s having fun teasing people.

As for Jenner "loving the attention," I'm not sure this is true. Jenner didn't seem to love it when the paparazzi allegedly altered her photos to give her the illusion of a baby bump, according to Us Weekly. Jenner said of the controversial photos, according to Twitter:

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background. 2nd photo is clearly altered.

I thought I was a weirdo but there are actual people taking time out of their day to photoshop Kylie Jenner’s baby bump. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — dana bo baena (@sourdeeee) September 27, 2017

I don't know about you, but that tweet comes across as very frustrated and fed up. If Jenner is seeking attention at any cost, why would she seem so upset by these photos? Jenner might be keeping quiet about her pregnancy for privacy (it's a wild concept, I know), and people are simply mistaking her silence as attention-seeking behavior.

Obviously, there's no way to tell what's going on here until Jenner speaks out personally or releases a statement via her representatives. For now, fans should consider scaling it back with their pregnancy investigations — Jenner deserves her privacy, no matter what's going on.

