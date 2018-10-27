It's really tough to keep up with all of the rules the Duggar family from TLC's Counting On have to follow. I mean, they give the British royal family a real run for the money and they don't even offer wedding tiaras as an incentive or anything. They frown on women wearing pants, don't believe in sex before marriage (let alone kissing), and perhaps most distressing to me personally, the kids aren't allowed to go trick-or-treating. I've always wondered why the Duggars don't celebrate Halloween, because it's pretty obviously the best season of the year.

I won't lie to you, I was hoping to blame the Duggar family anti-Halloween stance on Jim Bob Duggar. Because he seems to be behind a whole bunch of antiquated rules, especially when it comes to his daughters dating and such, as Today reported. But if this 2011 blog post from matriarch Michelle Duggar (mother of the 19 Duggar children and perpetual smiler) is anything to go by, it looks like she's against Halloween as well. And this probably won't surprise you, but the reason behind the Duggar family's refusal to embrace Halloween is all about their religious beliefs. I guess being strict Christians doesn't really pair well with dressing as witches and goblins.

As Michelle explained in her blog post, the family tends to focus more on the fall harvest as a way to celebrate her "favorite season:"

While we do go to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, we don't do the Halloween thing. From the beginning of our marriage we just kind of felt like we didn't want to celebrate that holiday. But we enjoy the harvest celebration. Our church fellowship has had different celebrations through the years that we've been a part of, ones where the children can play games and receive candy and toys and do all kinds of fun things, like a cake walk.

Michelle is apparently also worried about the possible "pranks and things" that could go on if her children were to celebrate Halloween. Maybe she watched Hocus Pocus one too many times.

It looks as though the younger generation is following their parents' lead when it comes to raising their kids in a Halloween-free environment. Jessa Seewald and Joy-Anna Forsyth have both shared sweet fall harvest-type pictures but forget about seeing any costumes on their kids. Last year, Jessa shared a cute picture of her youngest son Henry sitting among some autumn leaves.

And more recently, Joy-Anna Forsyth shared a series of snaps of baby son Gideon with some tiny pumpkins.

While it might not have been for Halloween, it's worth noting that Jill and Derrick Dillard dressed up as pirates for donuts back in 2015. Isn't that almost exactly like trick-or-treating?

There is one rebel member of the Duggar family who has been known to celebrate Halloween in the past... by dressing up as a fictional sex worker, in fact. Amy Duggar, cousin to the Counting On Duggars, made waves back in 2016 when she dressed as Julia Roberts' character from Pretty Woman, as per She Knows.

I wonder if her more conservative cousins were a little jealous. I also wonder how the new moms in particular resist the pull of children's Halloween costumes. If I were a betting woman, I think new mom Jinger Vuolo might be the first to crack and dress baby Felicity in a cute costume. The temptation might prove too much for her, especially now that she's wearing pants.