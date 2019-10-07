The Duggar family, who rose to fame on their various TLC reality series, are known to follow a pretty strict set of rules, which includes keeping spooky Halloween celebrations off limits. While most of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's 19 kids tend to adhere to their rules, some appear to bend them every once and a while, like their 25-year-old daughter Jinger, a mom herself now who lives in Los Angeles with her sweet family. After the Counting On star shared a cute Instagram photo dedicated to all things autumnal featuring her baby girl Felicity, some fans may be wondering if Jinger Duggar will be celebrating Halloween this October with her daughter and husband.

Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their daughter, little Felicity Vuolo, in July 2018, about a year and a half after getting married in November 2016. The fact that they waited a year or so after getting married labeled them as the rebels of the family, not to mention the fact that Jinger was the only member of the Duggar clan to actually move away from their hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas to Laredo, Texas. The couple now live in Los Angeles, California, even further away from the rest of the family, cementing themselves as their own little family. Additionally, Jinger also wears pants and even ripped jeans, if you can believe it, a Duggar no-no since Jim Bob and Michelle are all about modest long skirts and dresses.

Now that Jinger is very clearly doing her own thing, it appears that fans are wondering if, perhaps, she will break another Duggar rule and take Felicity out trick-or-treating this year based on one adorable Instagram post alone. Jinger, who is a seriously talented photographer, shared a photo of Felicity posing with a huge pumpkin and wrote a quote from the book Anne of Green Gables in the caption: "I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers."

Fans took to the comment section of Jinger's Instagram post to ponder whether this could mean they'll be seeing little Felicity dressed up in a Halloween costume and trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 this year.

"What are your thoughts on Halloween?" one follower asked Jinger in the comments, while another chimed in, "Do you guys celebrate Halloween? I always was curious." Another asked, "Did [Jeremy] celebrate Halloween as a child? I know Jinger didn’t. I was just curious. She’s such a doll!"

Though she has not responded to these questions, Jinger has been open about accidentally celebrating Halloween in the past and having a great time of it. When she co-wrote the memoir Growing Up Duggar with sisters Jana, Jill, and Jessa in 2014, she shared the story of how she and her sisters were campaigning for their father on Halloween. "So that evening as we girls walked through the neighborhood with an adult, all of us wearing our ruffly dresses and hair ribbons and carrying our bags of campaign leaflets, people were offering us candy and telling us they loved our dresses," she wrote.

Who wouldn't want their kid to enjoy that, right? Who knows, Jinger could even have a Halloween costume in mind already...

That being said, it could just be a pumpkin patch kind of thing. After all, Michelle Duggar wrote in a since-deleted 2011 blog post for TLC, previously published by In Touch Weekly, that she and her family celebrate fall harvest, just not Halloween because of all the spookiness, I suppose. "While we do go to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, we don’t do the Halloween thing," she wrote. "From the beginning of our marriage, we just kind of felt like we didn’t want to celebrate that holiday. But we enjoy the harvest celebration."

Whether or not Felicity goes out for Halloween, fans might never hear about it. I suspect she would keep it private in an effort not to cause any issues with her family. Unless, of course, she gets a really cute picture of Felicity in a costume, then we could be in business.