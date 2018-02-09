Since it was revealed that South Korea would host the 2018 Olympics, many wondered if North Korea would participate as well. So when athletes from North and South Korea came out together as a unified team, it made some viewers ask, why is Korea wearing white at the opening ceremony? North and South Korea's Olympic teams came together on a unified front for the ceremony and it was a beautiful thing. Not only did the team enter the arena wearing matching white uniforms, but they also came in under a unified flag featuring both North and South Korea on it.

This was always the plan, however. Days before the 2018 Olympics opening ceremony in an address to the International Olympic Committee, South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in, said that the games were integral in helping the two countries to enter into negotiations about nuclear weapons programs.

