Why Isn't Kylie Jenner In The 'KUWTK' Premiere? One Of Its Stars Was Missing

On Sunday, Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrated its tenth anniversary with the season premiere of KUWTK Season 13. The premiere comes roughly a week after rumors started swirling about both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian being pregnant. Romper reached out to both Jenner and Kardashian's representation prior to the premiere regarding the rumors, but did not hear back. Each sister has kept quiet since the rumors started to gain more and more traction, which led many fans to expect something (anything) from the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardsahians. The problem, though, is that Kylie Jenner wasn't in the KUWTK premiere, which obviously was very confusing to the fans.

Before the premiere, many fans thought that the season premiere (and anniversary, celebrating 10 years of Kardashian Kontent) would be the perfect time for the sisters to announce any big news happening in their life. (For what it is worth, the pregnancies have not been confirmed by anyone other than Kim Kardashian West, who recently announced that she and husband Kanye West were expecting a third child via surrogate.) While the Kardashians and Jenners don't owe fans anything — they deserve to keep things private or simply not confirm or deny rumors for as long as they want — it is only natural to be curious about the state of their lives (we've come so far with them!). It is part of the reason why so many people tuned into the premiere — would they or won't they confirm or deny the rumors?

I wonder if Kylie and khloe going to drop their baby announcement tonight for the season premiere of #KUWTK 👀 — A. Marie (@PR_CHIC87) October 2, 2017

As the episode went on, almost every Kardashian Jenner spoke about something in their lives. Rob Kardashian wasn't involved in the premiere, but the trailer for the season did show Rob (and the drama surrounding him and Blac Chyna) in a scene. Kris Jenner was featured in a FaceTime (she deserves more, you guys), and Caitlyn Jenner had a phone call, where her voice was featured on the show. Kylie, though, was nowhere to be found.

Chile, Is Kylie can't get a scene.Where she at? Don't care if she filming her show.Mama Kris got FaceTime & Caitlyn got a vocal.#KUWTK pic.twitter.com/HfDPwF1DBV — pepper34 (@pepper34) October 2, 2017

Yes hi um like where the heck is Kylie??? #KUWTK — Michael Filardo (@michael_filardo) October 2, 2017

So no Kylie or Khloe pregnancy news #ISeeWhatYouDidThere #KUWTK — The News Intern (@TheNewsIntern1) October 2, 2017

Okay but where was kylie #KUWTK — ㅤㅤㅤ (@dinaABUU) October 2, 2017

#kuwtk Everyone is going to look for Kylie this season like pic.twitter.com/uyRmVcq8fI — Kellye (@_Kellye_) October 2, 2017

What is the reason behind Kylie not being included in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere? Well, while we probably want to think that there is some grand scheme behind this, there is probably not. It's probably mere coincidence that Kylie wasn't featured, especially if there wasn't a major storyline taking place for her during the filming of this episode. For example, Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Took Cleveland, while Kendall dealt with the aftermath of her Pepsi commercial. Kylie didn't really have a place in either of those storylines (though, I'm sure she was involved in her sisters' lives), thus she just wasn't in the show.

I love you guys so so much!!!!! I hope you guys enjoyed the first episode of season fucking 14!!!!! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

Some of the sisters live tweeted the episode, but Kylie didn't seem to partake in it. Again, she doesn't owe the fans any explanation for taking the night off and separating herself from the show, so whatever her reason was, good for her. As for the fans that are still waiting for answers, we may just need to hold on to our hats and wait this one out. From the looks of the trailer for the season, the only pregnancy being teased is Kim's. But don't worry, from the looks of things, Kylie will be back and very much involved. Bible.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.