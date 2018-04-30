When Peta Murgatroyd gave birth to her son with fellow dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy before Season 23 of Dancing With the Stars, she took the season off to recoup and get used to life as a mom. Now, she’s going to be taking yet another season off from the show, much to the disappointment of her fans, though this time it isn’t to have a baby. So, why isn't Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS Season 26? She has a much busier schedule than she’s had in the past, and it’s all in the name of furthering her career as a dancer and overall entertainer. Right now, she’s out on tour with Chmerkovskiy and his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, who are both also taking a break from DWTS this season.

The tour, Confidential, is a dance show that tells the story of their life together during their relationship, the birth of their son, their marriage, and parenthood. The show has allowed Murgatroyd to continue to dance and perform live on stage, but in different cities and in a different way than DWTS, though I'm sure it’s still as grueling as the eight hour rehearsal days that the TV show requires. It’s unclear if she’s going to return for Season 27, but she did tell Cheddar.com in an interview that she’s going to "skip" Season 26, so that might give some of her fans a little bit of hope. She also said that she would consider hosting the show in the future, if current host Tom Bergeron happens to step down, and I honestly don't hate the idea of that.

Besides the tour that Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are currently on, she also has some other big projects in the works for her future. And while that’s plenty exciting, it might also mean that she won’t be on Season 27 of DWTS either. Deadline reported back in December 2017 that the DWTS pro will be starring in her first movie role soon and IMDB lists the movie, Faith, Hope & Love as "filming," so she might even be working on it after the Confidential tour wraps. Or perhaps she worked on it before the tour even began. The movie is about a divorced woman who also happens to own a dance studio that is in danger of being shut down, so I would venture to guess that Murgatroyd will be able to put her dancing skills to good use with the role as she hones her acting skills. Working on a movie and starring in a dance tour in the same year would fill up anyone’s schedule, so it totally makes sense that Murgatroyd didn't have time to squeeze in DWTS this time around.

Since Chmerkovskiy told MassLive.com that his time as a pro dancer on DWTS is over, the same could be said for Murgatroyd, especially given the fact that her career seems to be on the rise. In her Cheddar.com interview, she also stated that as long as she can, she’ll continue to dance, as it’s one of the biggest passions in her life. So fans can continue to watch her dance in some capacity, but it may or may not be on DWTS. For right now, like her husband, her focus seems to be on their live tour rather than the TV ballroom.

This isn’t the first time that Murgatroyd has taken a break from DWTS and since she hasn’t outright said that this is the end of her relationship with the show, never say never. For now, she just has too much going on to have DWTS fit in with her already busy schedule.

