If you're a fan of the cult classic show Charmed, you are probably very familiar with the fact that all eight seasons are available to stream on Netflix. (Don't worry, I won't ask you how many times you've rewatched the series since it became available to stream.) You probably also know that a reboot of Charmed recently premiered, starring an all new cast of witchy characters. That being said, will the new Charmed series be on Netflix too?

The Charmed reboot premiered on The CW earlier this month, and the pilot is available to stream for free on The CW's website, even without a login. Charmed is not currently on Netflix — it is only available to watch through The CW on TV, online, or on the app. But plenty of other current CW shows upload entire seasons to Netflix at a time, after the season finishes airing, so there's a chance Charmed will do the same.

For example, all seasons (except the current ones) of both Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are available to stream on Netflix. Interestingly, Charmed developer, producer, writer, and director Jennie Snyder Urman also produced Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Charmed developers and writers Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin also wrote scripts for Jane the Virgin together, so it would make sense if Charmed followed suit with a Netflix streaming deal.

The Charmed reboot tells the story of The Charmed Ones: Mel, Maggie, and Macy (played by actresses Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, and Madeleine Mantock, respectively). Mel and Maggie live in the fictional college town of Hilltowne, Michigan, and in the beginning of the show, they witness their mom, Marisol, get killed. Soon after, Macy shows up at their doorstep, claiming to be their mother's other daughter, meaning the three women are sisters. As the three women spend time together, they develop magical powers, and they find out they are witches.

Even though the reboot shares some similarities with the 1998 original, hardcore Charmed fans will hardly recognize some aspects of this new version. For example, The Charmed Ones have different names, the show is no longer set in San Francisco, the main characters are all Latina, and there is an even bigger focus on female empowerment. “I think it’s about embracing their power, as women and as witches. At its core, that’s what it’s about,” Jennie Snyder Urman told Decider in an interview earlier this month.

Mantock, the actress who plays Macy, echoed that statement. She hopes the show will inspire women to embrace themselves more. “I think for me what I want people to take away is that you can be exactly who you are, as wonderful and as messy as that is,” Mantock told Decider. “But if you find your tribe, if you find your coven, then you can have a happy home.”

You heard her, ladies: round up your coven and invite them over this weekend to watch the newest episode of Charmed, airing Sunday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. on The CW.