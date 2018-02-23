The best possible outcome from shows in The Bachelor franchise is a marriage proposal or, at the very least, falling in love. While both legitimately happen, it’s still somewhat of a novelty when two people meet, connect, and manage to stay together outside of the shows, which is what happened with Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard on The Bachelor Winter Games. And now that they’re officially engaged, it makes you wonder, will Clare and Benoit get married on TV? The Bachelor Winter Games brought the couple together, so in a way, that’s where it all began for them, even if they had to reconnect outside of the show to really hit their stride.

But after they revealed on the World Tells All special that they not only met up once they finished filming the show, but also fell in love on top of that, it became clear that what they share is very real, despite having to leave the show to really find it with each other. Unfortunately, that means that fans didn't really get to witness their love story unfold, but could that change with a televised wedding perhaps? Although their engagement itself is still pretty new and neither have officially relocated to be with the other (Clare lives in California and Benoit is in Montréal in Québec, Canada), it’s only natural for fans to wonder about The Bachelor Winter Games couple’s impending nuptials.

In Bachelor Nation, couples tend to do one of two things, Either they tie the knot relatively quickly, or they opt for a longer engagement. There’s no right or wrong way to do it, but if Clare and Benoit are anything like Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who met and fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, they’ll be married one year later in the same spot where things began for them. In Carly and Evan’s case, this meant getting married during the filming of Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, in front of cameras and during a special segment of the show. It seemed appropriate at the time, since both people had spent time on different shows in the franchise and had finally (and unexpectedly) found love with one another.

In a similar way, whatever grew between Benoit and Clare was also unexpected, given the way he left the show when it became clear Clare had stronger feelings for Christian. However, as with other couples in the franchise, like JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who have been engaged since The Bachelorette Season 12 in 2016, and whose wedding plans are still underway, officially tying the knot could take longer.

Although there’s no word yet on if there will be a Season 2 of The Bachelor Winter Games, I wouldn't put it past Clare and Benoit to go back to the romantic ski lodge in Vermont and have a romantic and snowy wedding during the taping of the show’s second season, if there is indeed one next year. Given that they’ve already put themselves out there more than once — with Clare appearing on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise and Benoit competing on The Bachelorette in Canada — combine with the fact that Benoit wasn’t afraid to propose on camera, they may be down for a televised wedding ceremony. This is especially accurate since The Bachelor franchise will be the one to thank for bringing them together in the first place.

Right now, I’m sure the newly engaged couple are more about figuring out the immediate plans and logistics of their relationship, but since they’re the first ever engaged duo from The Bachelor Winter Games, it’s unlikely that this is the last fans have seen of them.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.