It's been one month since the TLC reality show Counting On has taken a break and gone off air — but the Duggars have continued to live their lives. During the final minutes of the show's finale, fans were introduced to John David Duggar's fiancé, Abbie Grace Burnett. And with their wedding reportedly right around the corner, fans have to be wondering if John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett's wedding will be televised.

Duggar and Burnett are reportedly getting married this weekend, according to OK!, after a Duggar family news page on Facebook obtained and shared a reported copy of the couple's invitation to the website. If this is the case, this means that fans of the show will be seeing brand new photos of their favorite Duggar family members together — which is kind of necessary since the show has been off air for the past month. But at the same time, it's important to remember that this wedding date hasn't been confirmed by the couple or the Duggar family themselves. And given how many rumors surround the family all the time, it's best to not get too excited about the reported wedding date.

Regardless of when the wedding is actually happening, there's a very, very, good chance that their wedding will be televised — whenever that may be.

The last few minutes of the two-hour season finale of Counting On last month were dedicated to Duggar and Burnett's relationship. During this time, Burnett stated how much she loved Duggar and the couple addressed their fast moving relationship (they dated just one month before getting engaged, according to People). Duggar said during the episode:

We met on a Sunday, I kind of confirmed our interests in each other on Monday, and then the next Monday — so, a week after — we began courting. If you know it's the right one, don't wait around.

"If the lights are green, you go," Burnett chimed in.

So it's clear that their wedding is definitely going to happen — and if the wedding is happening, then it probably will be televised. The family wouldn't have put so much of an emphasis on the couple and their relationship during the finale if they weren't counting to stick around on Counting On. But if the wedding isn't televised, then it will likely be filmed and posted to TLC's website before it airs on TV — which has happened when Duggar's siblings have celebrated important milestones of their own.

It might be very hard to believe, but almost every Duggar child who has gotten married has had their wedding filmed and televised. When Jill Duggar married Derrick Dillard in 2014, their televised wedding special showed their long awaited first kiss, according to Brides. Later that year, Jessa Duggar's wedding to Ben Seewald also aired on TLC, according to People. Fans can still catch Jinger Duggar's wedding to her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on TLC's website. And it's almost impossible to forget that Joy-Anna Duggar's wedding to Austin Forsyth and Joseph Duggar's wedding to wife, Kendra Caldwell, which happened shortly after one another in 2017, aired on Counting On.

And of course, fans of the family are aware that Josiah Duggar's wedding to Lauren Swanson aired during the final episode of Season 8. Although the couple's wedding special was shared to TLC's website three months earlier in July (and one month after they said "I do"), their televised wedding showed some unseen footage from the day.

With that being said, it's just as likely that this same thing will happen for John David and Burnett. But on the other hand, the Duggars are such an unpredictable family — you never know what they're going to do. And if John David and Burnett don't want their wedding televised, that's entirely up to them. But something tells me that this couple will want to share their special day with their fans — whenever that may be.