The only upside of watching some of The Bachelorette finalists have their hearts broken is the promise of potentially seeing one of them as the next Bachelor to have their own chance at love. On part one of The Bachelorette finale, fans saw Peter reunite with Hannah, partially healed after leaving Greece broken hearted and ready to find love again. But while fans were wondering if Peter will be the next Bachelor, Colton Underwood was putting his own good vibes out into the universe on behalf of Pilot Peter.

Shortly after part one of the finale aired, Colton posted a photo on Instagram with a pilot wings pin on his shirt and the caption, "I hear pilots make good bachelors." Maybe he was just trolling fans who were already rooting for Peter to be announced as the next Bachelor, but it could have also been a hint of things to come.

Right now, Peter has all of the qualities you look for in a Bachelor lead. He was one of the recent Bachelorette’s runner-ups, he said he is ready to find love again, he already has a ton of fan support, and he has proven he is the makeout king of Bachelor Nation. Maybe Arie was the Kissing Bandit, but I think he can safely retire with Peter’s hat in the ring for The Bachelor.

For what it’s worth, Peter is all for giving The Bachelor a try if producers ask him to take the reins on his own show next season. He recently told People that although he didn’t leave The Bachelorette engaged, he would be willing to find love again under similar circumstances.

"It’s given me hope that I have more love to find," Peter told the news outlet. "I wouldn’t say no to trying it again because I know the experience works. And I’m hopeful that my person is right around the corner."

If that isn’t an open audition to be the next Bachelor, then I don't know what is. Right now, I can see a few of Hannah’s men as potential Bachelor leads, but if producers didn't choose Peter, they would really be missing out on a few pilot-themed taglines for next season of The Bachelor. Literally anything that has to do with flying into the hearts of women everywhere or love taking flight would work and I have a feeling viewers would eat it up.

While Colton might be in Peter’s corner, not all of the Bachelor Nation men feel the same way. Jared Haibon, who has spent enough time in the franchise to understand how these things work, doesn't see Peter as the next Bachelor. He told Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima on an episode of Roses and Rosé Live that out of Hannah’s final three, he sees Tyler as the clear choice for The Bachelor. He said that if Hannah doesn't choose Tyler in part two of the finale, he can't see any other contestant being chosen for the role of Bachelor.

A possible clue Jared is wrong, however, could be the fact that Chris Harrison didn't bring up Peter’s ex-girlfriend on part one of The Bachelorette finale Monday night. His ex previously reached out to Entertainment Tonight and claimed that Peter broke up with her right before he left to appear on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette. But because this wasn't mentioned during The Bachelorette finale, it could mean Peter is in the running as the next Bachelor and producers didn't want to do anything to put a stain on his name.

Right now, there hasn't been an announcement one way or the other, but I think Peter has a good chance of being the next Bachelor. He has the heartbreak story which typically precedes a Bachelor lead and he made an impression on fans. If he isn't The Bachelor lead next season, then I wouldn't be surprised to see him on Bachelor in Paradise next summer. Either way, I doubt this is the last fans have seen of Pilot Peter.