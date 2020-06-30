As Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son gets ready to turn eight years old in July, royal watchers have a question. Will Prince George go to boarding school? It seems that the age of 8 tends to be the age when the royal family historically sends their kids off to live at boarding school, which could mean September would be a seriously big change for Prince George.

Prince George has been attending Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London for the past two years, and his -year-old sister Princess Charlotte joined him there in September. Thomas's Battersea teaches children all the way up to the age of 13, but whether or not Prince George will stay at the school all the way through remains a mystery.

At the moment, of course, both children are being homeschooled by their parents at the family's country house in Norfolk County, Anmer Hall during the COVID-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom, according to Town & Country. But what happens in September if and when schools head back to their regular schedules? Will Prince George follow the royal tradition and head off to boarding school like his own father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry did when they were his age?

Majesty Magazine's Ingrid Seward told OK! that it might be a real possibility, especially since Prince William apparently had such a great time boarding at Ludgrove School in Berkshire, England. "William loved it at Ludgrove, as did his brother Harry. They both boarded full-time but Diana would visit at weekends."

Seward went on to note that Ludgrove is a "super friendly school so it could be a good choice for George. He might then follow his father to Eton College for his secondary education. I doubt the royals will have to go on any waiting lists, so they won’t need to rush their decision."

That being said, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might struggle sending their 8-year-old son off to school. They have both made mental health awareness in children a priority, and moving away from home at such a young age could be stressful (especially since it would also take him away from his siblings, Princess Charlotte and 2-year-old Prince Louis). But Seward believes the couple will be extra careful when considering how to move forward with their decision. "I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop, and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home. I think William and Kate’s view will be, if the children are happy in their school, why change things?"

Times have changed since Prince William went away to school, and it seems pretty certain that he will make the right decision for his own kids with his wife when it comes to boarding schools.