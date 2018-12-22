As most of the country prepares to hit the grocery stores to do a little last-minute shopping before taking a few days off, there's some pretty important information they need to know. Namely, consumers need to know if the ground turkey recall will mess with their holiday menus in the coming days (although even those who aren't celebrating the holidays will want to make sure they don't have any recalled product as well). Because more than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey sold by Jennie-O has been recalled due to the risk of salmonella poisoning, and nobody wants to be dealing with that any time soon.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service shared a media release about a massive ground turkey recall from Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, Inc., a Faribault, Minnesota. company. As per the release, it seems that raw ground turkey items produced between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 of 2018 may have been contaminated with salmonella poisoning. In fact, a total of 52 new cases of salmonella were reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directly associated with the recalled products, bringing the total number of the outbreak to 216 in 38 states across the country. There have been 84 people hospitalized and one person died, as per CNN.

Romper has reached out to Jennie-O for comment and is awaiting a reply.

Jennie-O initially issued a recall in November of more than 91,000 pounds of raw ground turkey due to the salmonella outbreak, as per People. The CDC has cautioned consumers not to use any of the recalled products, all of which are marked on the side with establishment number P-579 and are sold in 1 pound, 2.5 pound and 3 pound packages. As per the Jennie-O website, here is a full list of the affected products:

2.5-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7 % FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/13/18. UPC Code: 42222012024

2.5-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/13/18. UPC Code: 42222120200

3-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7 % FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18. UPC Code: 42222130087

3-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/13/18. UPC Code: 42222130278

3-lb. packages of "Stater Bros. GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/12/18. UPC Code: 42222131275

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7 % FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/12/18. UPC Code: 42222502013

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with "Use by" date of 11/12/18. UPC Code: 42222502020

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with "Use by" date of 11/12/18. UPC Code: 42222502044

If you have one of these products you can either return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund or exchange.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The CDC noted that "A single, common supplier of raw turkey products or of live turkeys has not been identified that could account for the whole outbreak." The investigation will continue. Meanwhile, Jennie-O Store President Steve Lykken told CNN that the salmonella outbreak extends beyond his company and contended that:

As always, turkey remains safe to consume when handled and prepared properly. Jennie-O has information available on its website with step-by-step instructions on how to safely prepare and enjoy turkey.

To avoid contracting salmonella from handling raw turkey, as so many of us will be doing over the next few days, the CDC recommends frequent hand washing and cooking turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees before consuming. People with salmonella poisoning will usually show develop symptoms like diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 hours after infection. While most people recover, some might experience diarrhea so badly they need to be hospitalized.

If you have any questions about the outbreak, you can contact Jennie-O at https://www.jennieo.com/contactus , or at 1.800.621.3505, today until 8 pm CT and this Saturday and Sunday 9 am – 5 pm CT. Monday - Friday 8 am – 4 pm CT, with the exception of December 25.

