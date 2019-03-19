There have been a lot of breakups and makeups this season on Siesta Key and somehow, it's already coming to an end. I guess time flies when you're watching other people deal with their relationship and friendship problems. For some viewers, it might feel like the season is just getting started though, and they might be wondering if there will be a Season 3 of Siesta Key. Right now, there hasn't been a formal announcement, but on the other hand, Siesta Key hasn't been cancelled yet either. And judging by the timeline of the show so far, it’s totally normal that Season 3 hasn't been announced, so don't grab those pitchforks just yet.

Siesta Key premiered in the summer of 2017 and ended in March 2018. The announcement for Season 2 didn't come until December 2018 and then the season didn't premiere until January. If the same schedule applies here, then there won't be an announcement about Season 3 of Siesta Key until at least the end of the year. It’s not the best case scenario, especially for fans who want reassurance that Alex and all of his drama will be back for another season, but at the very least, there hasn't been an announcement that Siesta Key is cancelled.

There aren't any clues on the cast’s respective Instagram accounts either. You might expect at least one of them to slip up and reveal that they are currently filming, but it’s hard to say if Season 3 production has even begun. Right now, though, there are plenty of storylines to fill another season, even without another one of Alex’s exes showing up. Though I’m sure I’m not the only one who likes to see the resident king of the Key sweat a little.

Alex and Juliette are still working on their relationship every other episode despite needing to work on themselves before diving headfirst into that mess once again. But if they are still together outside of the show, it would be interesting to see where they are if things pick back up for a third season.

Kelsey is still struggling to juggle her friends and personal life while her mom lives with multiple sclerosis. Despite worrying about her mom, Kelsey has still managed to maintain some of her friendships, but it’s not always easy for her and seeing real life topics as her mom lives with multiple sclerosis is a change of pace from the usual Alex drama. It’s definitely what the show could use more of.

Then there’s Chloe, who may or may not be back for Season 3 if the series is renewed. She’s been like Siesta Key’s gossip girl at the forefront of almost all of the drama and readily egging on some of her co-stars and friends. But lately things have taken a turn for the worst with her friendship with Alex, who some fans have long suspected she has stronger feelings for. Judging by his dating tract record, all she would have to do is tell him and I’m sure he would want to hook up, but that’s neither here nor there.

Recently Chloe called out Alex on Twitter for saying that Shelby was on the show for social media clout. Chloe defended her friend, called Alex a coward, and told him, "Own your truth." Those definitely sound like fighting words and maybe it means Chloe has had enough of him and their hometown. She could either dip out for a third season or come back with a new resolve. Either way, I am kind of here for it.

There’s still no word yet on if there will be a Season 3 of Siesta Key, but there is definitely enough drama to do this all over again for another 12 episodes.