As the COVID-19 crisis continues to see everyone glued to their televisions in lieu of going out and doing things out in public, exhausted moms in need of a good, hilarious show will be especially delighted to know that Workin' Moms Season 5 will eventually be on Netflix now that new episodes of the hit Canadian series are officially in the works.

Workin' Moms — the popular CBC sitcom that follows four busy moms trying to navigate kids, relationships, and careers — has proven to be a hit after four seasons featuring storylines like pumping breast milk at work, dealing with head lice, and the drama of schoolyard politics. Currently, all four seasons the Canadian series are on Netflix after initially airing on the CBC. The fourth season of Workin' Moms dropped on Netflix in the U.S. on May 6, while the CBC premiere happened a few months earlier on Feb. 18.

On Sept. 23, Workin' Moms and Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment announced that Season 5 is already production. "WE’RE BACK! SEASON 5 IS OFFICIALLY IN PRODUCTION!" Catherine Reitman, the show's creator who also stars as lead character Kate Foster, captioned a photo on Instagram of her with fellow cast member Dani Kind, who plays Anne Carlson, both wearing masks.

According to TV Eh, production has begun in and around Toronto and Season 5 of Workin' Moms will premiere on the CBC and the CBC Gem app some time over the winter in 2021.

No word yet on when exactly Workin' Moms Season 5 will be released on Netflix, but the @workinmomsnetflix Instagram account shared a photo of Reitman and Kind on set, so it seems safe to assume that the new season will make its way there eventually. If the release follows the same timeframe as the streaming platform and network have done in the past, Workin' Moms Season 5 could come to Netflix about three months after its Canadian release on the CBC.

And what can we expect from Season 5? If those face masks are any indication, the pandemic might play a part. Reitman told q on CBC in April at the beginning of quarantine, "There's so much pressure right now to learn how to play an instrument, or write the next novel! Not only am I not capable of all those things, but it's a stressful climate. I don't find it creatively stimulating. I'm working full time with kids at home and trying to teach them to read a clock! As I'm looking into the future of the show, I'm definitely considering: Does this affect it?"

Watching the moms of Workin' Moms try to deal with the pandemic would be almost as interesting as actually dealing with the pandemic. But until Season 5 arrives, you can stream the first four seasons of Workin' Moms on Netflix right now.