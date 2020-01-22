The Wiggles star Greg Page is reported to have been released from the hospital Tuesday and is on the road to a full recovery after suffering a heart attack late last week. But the Yellow Wiggle's collapse at a recent reunion benefit concert appears to have left his bandmates shaken. In an emotional statement Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said the Yellow Wiggle was "gone" after going into cardiac arrest following his heart attack.

"He was gone, really," Field told 7News Sydney of his bandmate's initial condition following his collapse offstage on Friday. "He came off stage and collapsed and there was no pulse, there was no breathing."

Thankfully, multiple people jumped in to perform life-saving first aid on Page. "Luckily, we have our wonderful drummer Steve Pace and [band staff member Kimmy Antonelli]. They came and they knew CPR," Field said. "They really brought Greg back. There was a nurse in the audience who put the defibrillator on him and they brought him back."

Field said hospital staff had put a stent in Page and that the Yellow Wiggle was doing "really good" since. "He's doing a lot better than I am," a visibly emotional Field joked. "The guy's amazing, he's such a positive man."

Forty-eight-year-old Page collapsed immediately after walking off stage Friday, suffering a heart attack before going into cardiac arrest, according to ABC. At the time, the popular Australian children's music group had been performing a reunion concert at Sydney's Castle Hill RSL to raise money for bushfire relief efforts.

On Tuesday, The Wiggles announced that Page had been discharged from the hospital and would now "begin a journey of rest and recovery at home." They then said Page's family had asked for privacy going forward so that Page might be able to focus solely on his recovery. "Your thoughts and prayers for Greg have meant the world to him and his family, but moving forward, they ask for some privacy so Greg can focus on his recovery," the band said in a statement shared on social media. "Out of respect for Greg and his wishes, we won’t be sharing any more updates. Thank you."

Field told 7News Sydney the incident had inspired him to go and re-learn CPR. "I did CPR training 30 years ago and it's all changed and so I've made a vow that I'm going to go and learn CPR again," Fields said. "I'm so glad those people were there and able to do that." CPR performed immediately after the heart stops beating can double or triple an individual's chances of surviving cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. With odds like that, more people should follow Fields' lead and get certified.