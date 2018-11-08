Your 2019 Love Life Predictions, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Had enough of 2018 yet? (Yeah, me too). It's hard to fathom everything that's happened personally, professionally, and globally over the last year. Some of it has been positive; other parts, not so much. But in about 9 weeks, we'll all be toasting to the new year and wishing for better things to come. Astrologers are already charting the position of the planets and determining what each astrological sign can expect, and that includes the love life predictions for each zodiac sign in 2019.

These forecasts don't mean that your romantic fate is set in stone; on the contrary, as Yoda famously said, "Always in motion is the future." But astrologers believe that the influence of the planets has a lot to do with our successes and obstacles. For instance, in a period when Mercury is in retrograde, miscommunication is thought to be particularly likely, so you might notice that you and your partner are bickering more than usual, or that your friends aren't getting your texts.

Whether you're happily married, dating, or actively looking, knowing what the stars hold for your love life next year could help you take advantage of opportunities for romance, or know when to tread lightly when relationship drama is in the forecast. Read on to see what's in store for your sign.

Aries (March 21 to April 19) Giphy Single or attached, the Ram's mantra in 2019 will be "I'm my own best friend," according to Astrology.com. This realization that you don't need to depend on other people for your happiness will give you an air of confidence that will intrigue your partner (or any potential one). When summer comes along, Mercury in Leo will help you turn on the flirt; just watch out for misunderstandings when the planet goes retrograde in July. Late fall is a good time for heart-to-hearts with your love that will bring you closer together.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Lucky you, Taurus! 2019 promises lots of romance, thanks to a couple of meet-ups between Venus and Jupiter during the year. You'll be feeling the love, and you'll also be looking for new ways to express it, especially after March 6, when quirky planet Uranus enters your sign for a long stay, explained Darkstar Astrology. And if you and your loved one have been wanting to start a family or add to it, mark August 24 on your calendar. A Venus-Mars conjunct on that day makes for an especially passionate and creative (and perhaps procreative) time.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) Giphy "Happy wife, happy life" might be your motto this year if you're born under the sign of the Twins. All through 2019, Jupiter parks itself in your marriage house, according to Darkstar Astrology, which is great news for partnerships of all sorts. Married Geminis will see plenty of wedded bliss, while singles might find themselves meeting The One. One reason: Jupiter turned direct in September and will stay that way right up through April, explained YourTango. In simpler terms, that means that you'll be putting your priorities in order — and your relationship will be top of the list.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) Good things don't always come easy, and if you're a Cancer, this will be especially true of your love life in the coming year. Saturn in no-nonsense Capricorn means that your relationship is due for a reality check, explained Cafe Astrology. It's time to own up to your part in any conflicts or frustrations you two have been having (be honest: Have you been expecting him to know instinctively what you need, instead of speaking up?). Fortunately, things ease up by fall 2019, and the new friends you'll be poised to make will provide more opportunities to get out, socialize, and reconnect as a couple.

Leo (July 23 to August 22) Let your fantasies unwind — both in and out of bed, in the coming year. 2019 puts Jupiter into Leo's house of creativity, leading to wonderful innovations at work and play, said Darkstar Astrology. If you've been thinking about trying some role-playing or new sex positions with your partner, this is the time! But you might also find yourself seeing your partner through rose-colored glasses, making it hard to acknowledge their flaws or problems. Hard as it may be to come down off your cloud, Leo, make sure you take time to connect with your beloved and ensure that you're on track with your expectations, finances, and other important matters.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22) Giphy Virgos are one of the more practical and down-to-earth signs of the zodiac, but that doesn't mean they don't love having fun. And 2019 promises lots of it! Mercury in your house of Pisces will affect your creativity and sense of play, said YourTango. This could inspire you to be the one who suggests an impromptu midweek date night or a quickie before work. The zip in your love life lasts right up through the end of the year, explained Astrology.com, so make plans for a holiday trip, or, if you're single, don't turn down any party invites.

Libra (September 23 to October 22) Not gonna lie: 2019 could be a bumpy year for Libras, romantically speaking. Temperamental planets Mars and Uranus will be influencing you heavily at the start of the year, according to Astrology.com, so if your partner or love interest hasn't been giving you the respect you deserve, you won't hesitate to give them a piece of your mind. After March, you'll also need to work harder to keep the passion going in the bedroom; change up your tried-and-true techniques, and maybe try new locations as well.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21) Giphy You're no stranger to drama, Scorpio, but you'll still need to brace yourself for a rather tumultuous year, relationship-wise. You and your SO could have some major friction, warned Sun Signs; on the plus side, however, the influence of topsy-turvy Uranus could help you find new solutions to the problems that keep recurring (such as keeping up with the bills or dealing with a headachy in-law). In late spring and fall, you might just make some new discoveries about your sweetheart that will change your perception of them. By October, assured Astrology.com, the two of you will be back on firmer ground and ready to take on new projects together.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) Your love life will get an extra jolt in 2019, thanks to joyful Jupiter entering your sign for nearly the entire year. Single? You're feeling nostalgic, so you might reconnect with an old college or high school crush, reported Darkstar Astrology. Coupled? This is the year to get serious about baby-making. But the real secret to your romantic success this year will lie in your ability to listen to what your partner really needs, rather than what you think they do. And when you let down your guard and let your love do the nurturing, you'll feel more cherished than you ever imagined.

Capricorn (December 21 to January 19) You're all about stability and predictability, Capricorn, but mischievous Uranus is going to tempt you to shake things up with your partner or crush, explained Astrology.com. You might find yourself saying yes to adventures or positions that you normally might shy away from, or suggesting some surprising romantic ideas of your own. On July 2, a total solar eclipse spurs you to turn a new page; if you're single, you'll be swiping right, and if you're married or committed, you might be planning a vow renewal or a couples' retreat. Either way, you'll keep the flame glowing strong if you let your vulnerable side show and open yourself up to intimate conversations.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) Giphy You Water Bearers have had quite a time of it over the last year or two. Many Aquarians have found themselves newly single, newly married, or newly determined to make their established relationship better. Whatever the case, 2019 will find you adjusting to your choices and ready to move forward. The key, explained Astrology.com, is to give as good as you get, particularly over the summer, when little gestures of love and respect will mean the world to both of you. Then, starting August 24, Venus and Mars join together in your Virgo, which in layman's terms means that you'll be throwing yourself fully into making your relationship work.